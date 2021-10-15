U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.29
    +27.03 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,211.79
    +299.23 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.63
    +52.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.39
    +9.21 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    +0.78 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    -29.90 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0480 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0080 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2730
    +0.5960 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,275.34
    +4,089.18 (+7.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.88
    +38.14 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Apple hires a new HomePod software lead amid speaker market struggles

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Amid struggles to make headway in the smart speaker market, Apple has hired a new HomePod software head, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company has reportedly brought onboard Afrooz Family, who co-founded the high-end audio startup Syng with former Apple designer Christopher Stringer.

Apple's $349 HomePod arrived in 2018 to very mixed reviews, and was discontinued early this year. The company has noticeably failed to compete with smart speaker rivals, particularly Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo devices and Google's Assistant speaker family. 

Family worked for Apple between 2012 and 2016 and was on the original HomePod team before starting Syng. That company aimed to develop a "revolutionary" speaker to produce immersive audio, but eventually developed a rather niche, $1,800 speaker. The previous HomePod software head, Jason Harrison, left Apple for Airbnb last year. 

Apple's latest speaker product is the $99 HomePod mini, which we described in our Engadget review as an "acceptable Echo alternative." That device has reportedly helped sales a bit, but hasn't put much of a dent in a market dominated by Amazon and Google, according to Bloomberg.

The biggest problem with Apple's smart speakers may be Siri and HomeKit, which aren't as widely supported as Alexa and Google Assistant. The original HomePod was also pretty expensive at launch. To make inroads, Apple may need to change its approach and continue to improve integration — as it recently did with a HomePod mini update that made it work with Apple TV. Apple's primary goal is to merge its HomePod and Apple TV hardware, according to Gurman. 

Apple is holding its Unleashed event on Monday, where it's expected to launch new MacBooks and possibly AirPods, but there's no rumors of a new HomePod product coming any time soon. 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip waitstaff at restaurants. I say they’re just doing their job, like construction workers and fast-food employees. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

    Apple will host a major hardware event on Monday, Oct. 18. Here's what to expect.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 REIT Dividends

    We probably won't see a repeat of the 2013 "Taper Tantrum"; however, mortgage REITs will be vulnerable.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit an all-time high at more than $400 per share the first day the company was public. As my Motley Fool colleague Rick Munarriz so eloquently said, "Coinbase is a bet on crypto trading -- and not necessarily its ascent." In other words, Coinbase generates most of its highly profitable revenue from trading volume.

  • Boston Beer and Pepsi's New Hard Mountain Dew Could Already Be in Trouble

    There was already good reason to doubt the new Mountain Dew branded hard soda collaboration from Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) and Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), but the alcoholic beverage may already be in trouble even before it's had a chance to roll off the production line. Archaic Prohibition-era regulations could kill the drink, or at the very least cause problems with distributors for the two beverage companies. Pepsi and Boston Beer announced this summer they were forming a joint venture to produce an alcoholic version of the neon green soda called Hard Mtn Dew, a flavored malt beverage that will have 5% alcohol by volume.

  • Cloudflare Earnings Incoming: What to Watch

    The tech giant's stock is up 117% year to date. It's safe to say that expectations are high.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • Earnings roundup: Alcoa, J.B. Hunt, & PNC all beat estimates for Q3

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the biggest earnings movers of the morning.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s 10 Newest Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire David Tepper’s 10 newest stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of David Tepper’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Billionaire David Tepper’s 5 Newest Stock Picks. David Tepper is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager. One of Tepper’s very first jobs was at Republic Steel […]

  • FDA to vote on J&J Covid-19 booster recommendation

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani talks about the upcoming FDA vote on recommendations for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbles on Report FDA Delays Clearing Its Vaccine for Adolescents

    Moderna shares tumble on a report the FDA will delay approving the company's vaccine for adolescents.