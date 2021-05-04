U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.00
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,997.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,731.50
    -58.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.30
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.62
    +1.13 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -9.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.87
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -0.43 (-2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2370
    +0.1760 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,048.63
    -2,742.91 (-4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,417.00
    +23.34 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.14
    +57.33 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Apple hires former Google AI scientist who left after ethics turmoil

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Apple has hired Google AI veteran Samy Bengio who was among the company's most prominent employees to quit amid the fallout from its firing of two women researchers. Reuters, which broke the news, noted that Bengio will lead a new AI research unit at Apple, reuniting him with former Google luminary — and current Apple VP of machine learning and AI strategyJohn Giannandrea

Bengio left Google last week after 14 years following the company's controversialdismissal of two ethical AI co-leads who reported to him, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell. Both researchers were staunch advocates for diversity in their field and had separately warned of the dangers of large language models and algorithmic bias. Their firings prompted an internal outcry at the search giant and among the wider AI academic fraternity. 

In a statement posted on Facebook in the wake of Gebru's ouster, Bengio said he was stunned and that he stood by Timnit and the rest of his team. Google responded by reorganzing its ethical AI research unit to place Dr. Marian Croak as its lead in February — a move that diminished Bengio's duties, according toBloomberg.

For Apple, the hiring marks the latest in a string of Google AI talent grabs as it looks to bolster its machine learning smarts through recruitment and techacquisitions. Bengio was a high-ranking member of the Google Brain research team, which has produced AI breakthroughs in brain mapping, image upscaling and accessibility.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber teams up with Arrival to make custom EV taxis

    Uber has teamed with UK-based auto manufacturer Arrival to create an electric vehicle specifically for ride-hailing purposes.

  • Miso’s AI-powered app helps restaurants cook the perfect medium rare steak

    Miso Robotics, the company that created the Flippy robot for fast-food burger chains, now wants to make sure your steak and chicken is cooked properly.

  • Facebook is putting #StopAsianHate notifications in the news feed this month

    The company is highlighting the impact and diversity of Asians and Pacific Islanders.

  • Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone for 2023

    Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023.

  • Polestar 2 update turns your phone into a digital car key

    Your phone now serves as a key for the Polestar 2 after an update, helping the EV match a familiar Tesla feature.

  • Epic vs. Apple trial reveals the cost of exclusives and 'free' games

    Epic pays publishers big bucks for PC exclusives and to give away games in its store.

  • Four years later, Samsung stops updating the Galaxy S8

    Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 devices won't be getting any more updates going forward.

  • The best gaming gear for graduates

    Here's a list of the best gaming gifts for college graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tougher stance on China's human rights record Monday by saying it was getting harder to reconcile differences as China's role in the world grows. While Ardern's language remained moderate when compared with that of many other leaders, it still marked a significant shift for a country which relies on China as its largest trading partner. Ardern in past speeches has often avoided direct criticism of China.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Trimmed its Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Position

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% […]

  • How social media recommendation algorithms help spread hate

    The issues and pitfalls presented by social algorithms are well-known and have been well-documented. So, really, what are we going to do about it?

  • Tamiya’s Wild One RC car will return as a replica you can drive

    A UK company is making a life-size replica of Tamiya's Wild One RC car that you can actually drive.

  • SpaceX Crew-1 mission broke a spacecraft longevity record

    SpaceX Crew-1 broke the record for the longest mission duration for a US spacecraft when the capsule returned to Earth.

  • Corporate America Rides Wave of Inflation to Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets have been obsessed -- and sometimes roiled -- for months over whether higher inflation is coming. The latest batch of quarterly reports suggests it’s already here and helping corporate America.Faced with rising prices for everything from lumber to oil to labor and computer chips, chief executive officers have cut costs and boosted prices for their products. The strategy appears to be working, with first-quarter income from S&P 500 companies jumping five times as fast as sales, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.As a result, their net margin -- which measures how much profit companies are squeezing from their revenue -- has risen to a record high, according to Bank of America Corp.Executives mentioned “inflation” more than any time since 2011 during earnings conference calls last month, according to Bank of America. Warren Buffett joined the chorus two days ago, saying price increases are more intense “than people would have anticipated six months ago.” The billionaire added that as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted prices, customers have accepted them.“To a fundamental analyst, inflation is called ‘pricing power,’” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “And it is very good for incremental corporate earnings.”PPG Industries Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corp. are among companies that have hiked prices or plan do to so soon. Almost three quarters of S&P 500 firms that have announced results expanded operating margins in the first quarter. Blended with analyst estimates for those yet to report, profits probably surged 46% to an all-time high of $46.90 a share. That’s 10% above the record set in 2018 of $42.79.Not everyone is benefitting. A shortage of semiconductors, for instance, is creating pain for automakers, smartphone suppliers and video-game developers. Ford Motor Co. last week slashed its 2021 forecast, warning the chip scarcity will cut planned second-quarter production in half. By Bank of America’s count, inflation angst among corporate executives was most prevalent in the commodity, consumer and industrial sectors.Read: Specter of Inflation Sends Record Cash Flowing Into Value ETFWhile government data showed March output costs and consumer prices posting the biggest increases in about a decade, Federal Reserve officials have played down the risk that inflation could get out of control, saying any boost won’t last long.Comments from business leaders are “pointing to at the very least, ‘transitory’ hyper-inflation ahead,” Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in the note. “Higher mentions of pricing, coupled with a record net margin, suggest inflation so far has been positive for corporate earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon's Thursday Night Football streaming deal with the NFL will start a year early

    Prime Video is becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football earlier than expected.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TSMC says can catch up with auto chip demand by end June - CBS

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) expects to be able to catch up with the "minimum requirement" of customer demand for auto chips by the end of June, its chairman told U.S. broadcaster CBS. Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to the shortage of chips for the industry, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration's actions against Chinese chip factories. Taiwan, home to a booming semiconductor industry, is front and centre of efforts to resolve that problem, and its chipmakers have vowed to ramp up capacity.

  • Messaging app Discord ties up with Sony's PlayStation

    The deal, announced on Monday by Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan, comes after Reuters reported last month that Discord had ended sale talks with Microsoft Corp to focus on expanding its business as a standalone company. Discord allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio and video. "Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year," Ryan said in a blog post.

  • Wall Street can't keep up with the market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

  • DCG to Buy More of Crypto Trust Amid Stubborn Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- The parent company behind the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust said it’s upping the amount of shares it plans to purchase as the fund remains at a deep discount to its holdings.Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group Inc., which controls Grayscale Investments, said Monday it will now buy up to $750 million GBTC shares. That’s a $500 million increase to the crypto giant’s announcement in March that it would scoop up to $250 million worth of the trust.The boost comes as the largest crypto fund remains mired in a steep discount to the underlying Bitcoin it holds. At one point last month, GBTC closed roughly 19% below the value of its assets -- a record discount -- as investors who piled in during Bitcoin’s bull run headed for the exits amid a selloff. Though its narrowed in the weeks since, GBTC closed at a 10% discount on Friday.“The company is simply buying back their trust at a discount, in that they are buying shares below NAV,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, referring to net-asset value. “It is a rational strategy for the company and product to increase their purchases given the persistent, multi-month discount in GBTC.”Earlier: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Assailed by Investor Over DiscountAs of the end of April, DCG had purchased $193.5 million worth of shares of GBTC, according to a company statement. It is the third-largest holder of the trust, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A Grayscale representative declined to comment.The $36 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was for a long time one of very few ways to get exposure to Bitcoin without buying the digital asset directly. That, in turn, led to a steep premium on its shares in the secondary market where they trade after a six-month lockup period. But unlike an exchange-traded funds, GBTC shares don’t allow for redemptions -- meaning that shares can be created, not destroyed -- leading to frequent imbalances.A slew of GBTC shares, created in the six months through the end of February, are set to hit the market by the end of August. That will widen the pool of unrestricted shares eligible for trading to more than 690 million from less than 500 million currently, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, who tracks such data. That deluge, coupled with investors’ new capacity to buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs, isn’t a good mix for GBTC, he said.Still, Grayscale said that it’s “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF once the Securities and Exchange Commission approves the structure. “When that happens, the discount will be non-existent,” said Seyffart. “That fact should help to keep somewhat of a floor on the discount. But it hasn’t helped much recently.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.