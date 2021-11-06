U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3497
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3600
    -0.3900 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,652.75
    -974.24 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Apple hires Tesla's director of Autopilot software

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple has been incredibly secretive about its efforts to develop a self-driving car, but according to Bloomberg, its latest move is hiring a key personnel from its toughest competition. The tech giant has reportedly hired Christopher "CJ" Moore, who's been the director for Tesla's Autopilot Software since 2019 and who's been with the company since 2014. While Moore has yet to update his LinkedIn page, Bloomberg says he will also work on software at Apple and will report to Stuart Bowers. Like Moore, Bowers worked as Tesla's head of Autopilot unit until he left in 2019. 

Back in May, Moore was one of the employees who told the California DMV that Elon Musk exaggerated the automaker's full self-driving timeline. In a DMV conference call, he said Musk's statements that Level 5 automated driving is coming soon didn't "match engineering reality." Musk has been saying that Tesla's technology will soon be able to operate with zero human intervention. At the moment, it's still only capable of Level 2 self-driving, which still requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. Moore was called as a witness in a lawsuit over the death of a man in a 2019 Autopilot crash in Florida. The documents for that lawsuit revealed in early October that Moore had already left Tesla.

Moore and Bowers are just two of the former Tesla employees Apple had hired for its car division. Other hires include Michael Schwekutsch, who used to be Tesla's VP of Engineering and who worked on drive trains, and Steve MacManus, who was also a Tesla VP of Engineering.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Hires Tesla’s Autopilot Software Director for Car Effort

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., bolstering its car-development efforts, hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc. who drew controversy this year for remarks about that company’s Autopilot feature. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Supply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down Wi

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Was Up Nearly 23% Last Week

    Shares of smartphone and mobile chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were up 23% in the last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Qualcomm's largest segment by far is the sale of chips it designs for smartphones. With more 5G network-ready phone models becoming available and consumers paying up for these premium devices to take advantage of their mobile provider's new services, Qualcomm's flagship business is booming.

  • China Has the Jump on Building the Metaverse. These Tech Companies Are Leading the Way.

    In China, young companies like AVIT have gained in value while big companies like Tencent and Alibaba are moving aggressively into the sector.

  • Nvidia Analyst Hikes Price Target By 30% On $10B Opportunity Presented By The Metaverse

    Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading at record high levels on Thursday. The Nvidia Analyst: Well Fargo Securities analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia and bumped up the price target from $245 to $320. The Nvidia Thesis: NVIDIA Omniverse is a key enabler/platform for the development of the Metaverse across a wide range of vertical apps—industrial, manufacturing, design & engineering and autonomous vehicles/robotics, Rakers said in a note. Nvidia's Omniver

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in November

    These are some of the top stocks investors can buy this month to take advantage of the latest wireless technology.

  • Square’s ‘dreaded Cash App deceleration’ is met by calls to keep the faith

    Square Inc. shares declined 4% Friday after the payment-technology company posted a slowdown in its Cash App consumer-facing business, but many analysts saw plenty of opportunities for the company to build new momentum with its mobile wallet.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 5th, 2021

    After a bearish day for the majors on Thursday, a move through Thursday’s highs would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Amazon seeks U.S. approval to deploy 4,500 additional satellites for internet project

    Amazon.com is seeking approval from U.S. communications regulators to deploy more than 4,500 additional satellites as part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet to areas around the world that lack high-speed service. Amazon had said previously it planned to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper program. Late on Thursday it asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to deploy a total of 7,774 satellites for the project.

  • This Video Communications App Passed Netflix, Coinbase And Twitter In Apple's App Store

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is the 15th most downloaded application in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store as of Friday. Zoom Video was ranked 65th on the list at the end of October, before seeing download volume surge during the first week of November, according to data from SimilarWeb. Zoom Video shares were trading around $272 at the end of October. The stock trended higher at the beginning of November, trading as high as $290 before falling significantly on Friday. Zoom Vid

  • Why Polkadot And Related Tokens Soared Today

    The Polkadot network has started the process of running its first parachain auctions. That's a big deal for the Polkadot, Kusama, and Enjin Coin tokens.

  • Intel Loses Ground to AMD as Demand for Chromebook Chips Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ceded more than 2 percentage points of market share to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the third quarter, marking another setback for a chip pioneer that has lost some of its technology edge. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Supply Chain Crisis Risks Takin

  • The DJI Mavic 3 is the company's best consumer drone yet

    Let's get this out of the way: The $2,199 DJI Mavic 3 is excellent and I didn't even get to try all the new features yet. The Mavic 3 is DJI's latest top-of-the-line consumer drone. The Mavic 3 is easily DJI's best consumer drone yet.

  • Shiba Inu Remains Under Pressure After Recent Sell-Off

    Shiba Inu is trying to settle below the support level at $0.00004950.

  • Bitcoin’s Dominance Level Drops to 42% as Altcoins Rally

    Bitcoin’s market dominance level has dropped below the 42% level as altcoins such as Ether continue to eat into the leading cryptocurrency’s dominance level.

  • The 7 Best Tech Deals From Costco’s November Coupon Book

    If you're looking to upgrade your tech this holiday season or want to gift a loved one a new laptop, desktop or TV this Christmas, you'll find plenty of great deals among Costco's November warehouse...

  • The 45 best and coolest tech gifts of 2021

    If you're shopping for a gadget lover this year, we've got some picks for you including our favorite headphones, TVs, smart gadgets and more.

  • Shiba Inu Is Plunging. A Prominent Crypto Whale Is Making Waves.

    The Shiba Inu whale identified by crypto watchers as the investor who turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is moving holdings around. A big sale could follow.

  • Shiba Inu plunges deeper into bear territory as buyers worry that big coin holders might be getting out

    Shiba Inu is down more than 40% from its height.

  • Shure launches its first hook-free wireless earbuds

    Shure's Aonic Free doesn't have earhooks like the Aonic 215.

  • T-Mobile Seen Benefiting From AT&T, Verizon Delay on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. could benefit from a delay in rolling out 5G service announced Thursday by its chief competitors in response to concerns over interference with aviation equipment. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Supply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy D