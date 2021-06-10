U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,239.18
    +19.63 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,466.24
    +19.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,020.33
    +108.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.41
    -15.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.15
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.50
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    28.15
    +0.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3700
    -0.2500 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,789.84
    -376.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.67
    -25.56 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Apple hires former BMW and Faraday Future exec to EV team

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Apple has hired former BMW executive Ulrich Kranz to join its automotive team. Bloomberg confirmed the news on Thursday, noting he joined the tech giant in recent weeks. Kranz spent 30 years at BMW, eventually leading the team that developed the i3, the automaker's first fully electric vehicle. After leaving BMW in 2017, Kranz went on to join Faraday Future, the same year the once much-hyped EV startup went on to run into serious financial trouble. After only four months, Kranz left Faraday to co-found Canoo, the company behind the upcoming $33,000 MPDV1 electric van. Incidentally, Apple reportedly entertained the idea of buying the startup in 2020.

Per Kranz's LinkedIn, he left Canoo in April. Bloomberg suggests the hiring is a "clear sign" Apple plans to build a self-driving electric car. According to the outlet, Kranz's boss is Doug Field, the former Tesla executive who led the automaker's Model 3 development team. Rumors of Apple's fabled Project Titan initiative have waxed and waned over the years. It's believed Apple started working on an electric car sometime in 2014, only to reboot the project in 2016 after laying off "dozens" of employees. In 2019, the company laid off another 190 workers from the same team. In that time, the scope of the project has also changed multiple times. But even with this recent hiring, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says a product launch is at least five years away.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Rides Meme-Stock Wave to S&P Optimism Over Capital Structure

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. gifted retail shareholders free popcorn. Meanwhile, Reddit day traders gave AMC a path to stability.The movie theater operator has cashed in on its meme-stock status to raise some $1.25 billion through equity offerings in recent months. That, combined with an improving outlook for the movie industry, warranted a credit upgrade from S&P Global Ratings.S&P boosted AMC’s rating to CCC+ from CCC-, a two-notch upgrade that still leaves the company deeply

  • Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

    U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands is facing a $12 billion lawsuit from a former partner in a Macau court, in a case set to shine a light over how coveted casino licenses were awarded in the world's biggest gambling hub two decades ago. Former partner Asian American Entertainment Corporation, headed by Taiwanese businessman Marshall Hao, is seeking damages of around 70% of Sands’ Macau profits from 2004 to 2022. The trial, starting June 16, alleges that Sands breached its contract with Asian American for a casino license in Macau, the only legal gambling destination in China.

  • Embraer’s Eve in $2 Billion Merger Talks With Zanite SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Embraer SA surged as much as 15% Thursday after confirming that it’s in talks to merge Eve Urban Air Mobility, its electric vehicle takeoff and landing unit, with Zanite Acquisition Corp.The talks with the special purpose acquisition company are ongoing and could end without an agreement, Embraer said Thursday in an emailed statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. The deal is slated to value the combined entity at about $2 billion, according to people with knowl

  • China Tells Banks to Stress Test Their Evergrande Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have instructed major creditors of China Evergrande Group to conduct a fresh round of stress tests on their exposure to the world’s most indebted developer, according to people familiar with the matter.Authorities led by the Financial Stability and Development Committee, China’s top financial regulator, recently told lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. to assess the potential hit to their capital and liquidity should Evergrande run into

  • Bitcoin Junk Bonds Offer Imperfect But In-Demand Crypto Pathway

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., already well on its way to transforming from a software company into a Bitcoin repository, just sold junk bonds that give investors a novel way to put money into the cryptocurrency.The question on Wall Street’s mind, though, is why there was so much demand for the debt when there are more straightforward and potentially more lucrative ways to invest if Bitcoin ever makes it “to the moon” -- like just buying Bitcoin itself.Nevertheless, MicroStrategy had an easy

  • Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi's newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT's shares to a 17-month high. Altice UK is owned by Next Alt, dealmaker Drahi's private holding, which also controls SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange.

  • Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk

    Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco locked in another $6 billion on Wednesday to help fund a large dividend as it returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a document showed. The debt issuance, which will help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment that will mostly go to the government, comprises tranches of three, five and 10 years, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal and seen by Reuters showed. Aramco sold $1 billion in the three-year tranche at 65 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), $2 billion in the five-year portion at 85 bps over UST and $3 billion in 10-year paper at 120 bps over UST.

  • U.S. CPI, ECB Meeting, Bitcoin and GameStop - What's Moving Markets

    Last month OPEC’s report said demand will rise by 5.95 million barrels per day this year, or 6.6%, predicting that growth in China and the United States would counter the coronavirus crisis in India.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Chuxing Files For Initial Public Offering

    China ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing on Thursday revealed plans for an initial public offering expected to raise billions.

  • Oddsmakers sour on Bitcoin, say $10,000 dip looks increasingly likely

    Bookies say there’s a better than 50% chance that Bitcoin falls back to 2019 levels.

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • Coinbase strikes deal to let you add crypto to your 401(k)

    Workers at participating companies can put up to 5% of their 401(k) account balances into cryptocurrency.

  • China's Nio Faces Battle Royale After Return From Brink of Ruin

    (Bloomberg) -- William Li is being mobbed. At a gala dinner in Shanghai, the founder of Chinese electric carmaker Nio Inc. can barely move forward in the buffet queue before being stopped for another selfie, handshake or hug. Swapping his usual attire of jeans and a T-shirt for a tailored grey suit and blue dress shirt, the tall 46-year-old happily obliges with a smile.Li manages to spoon a small amount of fried rice and vegetables onto his plate, but he’s not here for the food. Over the next th

  • Evergrande Tycoon Loses $20 Billion as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Just eight months after celebrating a narrow escape from financial disaster, Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan finds himself back in crisis-fighting mode.Resurgent concerns about the health of China Evergrande Group, Hui’s flagship property company, have pushed its stock to within a hair’s breadth of the lowest level since March 2020. Bondholders are rushing for the exit too, spooked by missed payments at the developer’s affiliates and a report that regulators are probing Evergrande’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European companies have no intention of decoupling from China

    Forget Covid-19 and tensions in the UK-China and EU-China relationship. European companies are committed to the Chinese market.

  • IMF sees legal, economic issues with El Salvador's bitcoin move

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it has economic and legal concerns regarding the move by El Salvador to make bitcoin a parallel legal tender, further clouding the outlook for an IMF-backed program and widening spreads on the country's bonds. El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting its use for its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances back home. "Adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis," said Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, during a scheduled press briefing.

  • Elizabeth Warren, US Lawmakers Put Bitcoin on Trial in Senate CBDC Hearing

    While a Senate Banking Committee hearing ostensibly focused on central bank digital currencies, bitcoin’s role in the ecosystem drew much of the attention.