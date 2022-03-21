Apple has been hit with outages in several online services — and at its retail locations

An Apple staff member inside an Apple Store on September 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Apple is experiencing outages in various services, Bloomberg and CNBC have reported.

The company's website shows that several services are out or experiencing outages for some users.

Apple's retail stores are also apparently seeing problems.

Apple services including iMessage, App Store, and Maps were experiencing outages on Monday, according to reports by Bloomberg and CNBC.

The reports began around noon EDT, Bloomberg said, citing outage tracker Downdetector. The site shows that a couple thousand people reported outages with iMessage, for example, on Monday afternoon.

Apple's retail stores are also apparently experiencing issues. One user Tweeted that an Apple store was conducting transactions on paper because the "store systems are down."

The company's outage site shows 14 current outages and said that 12 were "resolved today." As of 2 pm EDT, the App Store is seeing an outage where "Some users are affected," and "Users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service," the site says.

Bloomberg reported that Apple told its employees the issue is from, "domain name system, or DNS, problems." DNS is "the phonebook of the Internet," Cloudflare.com wrote.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.







Read the original article on Business Insider