Apple hit with sixth antitrust fine over Dutch dating apps payments

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Apple still hasn't complied with a Dutch antitrust order to allow local dating apps to have the option to use third party payment tech to sell digital content to their app users.

In a statement today, the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Market (ACM) said it has levied a sixth fine (of €5M) against the tech giant for non-compliance with an order first issued last year.

The iPhone maker is now facing a €30 million penalty over the issue, as the penalty has increased again by another €5M since last Monday -- with the prospect of further €5M increases in the coming weeks if it continues to stonewall the regulator (up to a €50M potential maximum).

"We did not receive any new proposals from Apple last week that would make them comply with the requirements of ACM. Therefore, Apple must also pay the sixth penalty," said an ACM spokesperson.

"In the week of February 14, we once again explained to Apple which requirements we have and why the current proposals are insufficient. It seems that Apple is not going to make any changes to their original proposal to meet the requirements."

We contacted Apple about the latest penalty but the company declined to comment.

Apple has been maintaining a public silence for weeks on this issue -- including after the EU's head of digital strategy, EVP Margrethe Vestager, called out its behavior last week, accusing the company of a deliberate tactic of choosing to pay fines rather than comply with competition orders.

Although news agency Reuters reported earlier today on a letter Apple sent to the ACM, which it said it had obtained, in which the company argues it has complied with the regulator's order -- arguing that dating app developers wishing to take up the entitlement need only make "a minor technical change".

The company has previously said it does not support the order, on the grounds that it risks degrading the user experience -- while maintaining the claim that it is nonetheless complying by providing two entitlements to developers in question.

Apple to charge 27% fee for Dutch dating apps using alternative payment options

In the full letter from Apple to the ACM -- dated February 28 -- which TechCrunch has obtained, Apple's chief compliance officer, Kyle Andeer, writes that "Apple believes its solution is fully compliant with Dutch law".

In the letter, the meat of the tech giant's defence of its actions focuses on its requirement that dating apps submit a new binary to be able to make use of non-Apple payment tech -- which Andeer argues is not an especially unusual step.

"This is a straightforward prerequisite that ensures that Apple complies with its legal obligations in the Netherlands while at the same time having the ability to maintain its standard terms and conditions in the rest of the world," he suggests, adding: "Apple’s global App Store rules and policies require developers of dating apps that are selling digital goods or services within their apps to use IAP functionality for those transactions, providing a safe, secure and consistent experience for users. That has always been true."

Andeer goes on to cite examples where he says the online dating giant, Match Group (which owns a large portfolio of dating apps, including Tinder), already offers different versions/binaries of its Pairs, Match and Our Time apps "to accommodate for the different requirements or preferences in various jurisdictions".

So he argues that this is "the same approach Apple and developers use in other jurisdictions where there are unique legal issues that require a different approach in a particular jurisdiction" -- further asserting the requirement to submit a separate binary is "not costly or difficult" for developers.

"Dating apps are familiar with this process and in fact engage in it voluntarily," Andeer adds. "A new binary for the Dutch storefront would simply require a minor technical change to an existing app consisting of a limited adjustment that allows a developer of a dating app to use a third party payment processor or insert a link to a website for purchase. There are no additional costs associated with this approach."

For its part the Dutch regulator has previously said Apple is imposing "unreasonable" and “disadvantageous” conditions on developers wanting to use alternatives to its in-app payment API.

And -- on a fundamental level -- it does seem pretty clear that there is a difference between a developer doing something technical voluntarily vs a technical action being a platform requirement for them to access a provision they are legally entitled to.

Additionally, the ACM has previously suggested it's unhappy at Apple seeking to limit developers to an either/or choice on payment tech -- either use Apple's in-app API or third party tech -- rather than enabling them to make use of all options in the same app.

(And in its letter to the ACM, Apple describes its response to the order in those terms -- saying developers offering a dating app on the Dutch App Store have the option of using "either Apple’s In-App Purchase (“IAP”) functionality, a third-party payment processor or a link out of their app to a website" [emphasis ours].)

We reached out to Match Group for a response to arguments Apple cites in its letter to the ACM related to binaries and will update this report with any response.

As we've reported previously, the bloc's lawmakers, meanwhile, are in the process of agreeing the details of sweeping ex ante competition rules that will exclusively apply to the most powerful intermediating platforms -- so called "gatekeepers" -- and last week Vestager cited Apple's evasion of antitrust enforcement in the Netherlands to highlight the challenge looming for the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

That suggests Apple's response to the local antitrust order in the Netherlands could influence the final shape of the DMA, if regional lawmakers feel they need to further strengthen the package in order to shrink the risk of non-compliance.

That said, the DMA already bakes in the threat of very substantial fines for violations -- of up to 10% of global annual turnover. (Which would be closer to €30BN than €30M in Apple's case.)

So for tech giants to snub future Commission behavioral orders made under the DMA would be a far more risky/expensive gambit -- at least for those that fall in scope of the incoming pan-EU regulation.

And that's a big part of why the bloc is reforming and beefing up its approach to digital competition enforcement.

EU swipes at Apple snubbing Dutch antitrust enforcement

After Dutch antitrust order, Apple starts letting local dating apps use alternative payment options

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Monday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was a major new partnership that should make accessing its services even more convenient. Teladoc announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc on Alexa, the company's digital assistant, bringing its services to Amazon's wide range of hands-free smart speakers, including the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. To reach out to a healthcare professional, users simply say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor," to their Echo device in order to be connected to a Teladoc call center representative.

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring U.S. warning to allies

    Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information with foreign partners, said a U.S. official. Symantec, a division of chipmaker Broadcom, published its research about the tool, which it calls Daxin, on Monday.

  • Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

    U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries. Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported on Monday.

  • Cisco and Rakuten Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Open RAN and Telco Cloud Market

    Cisco and Rakuten Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Open RAN and Telco Cloud Market

  • Wellfield adds Digital Identity Layer to Portfolio - Signs Partnership, Makes Strategic Investment in Verif-y, a US-Based Leader in the Sector

    Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FRANKFURT: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with, and strategic investment in, Verif-y Inc. ("Verif-y") a US-based leader in the Digital ID space, that has developed and commercialized Distributed Digital Identity and Credentialing Services that are already in use by established financial institutions and government entities.

  • Hundreds of thousands join Ukraine ‘IT Army’ to fight cyberwar with Russia

    Hundreds of thousands of people have signed up to a Ukrainian ‘IT Army’ in an attempt to help the country launch cyber attacks. The initiative has been supported by high-ranking members of the Ukrainian government and has already indicated that it may be behind a number of cyber attacks on Russian targets. Much of the work is focused on taking down important websites, however, with posts in recent days instructing followers to launch cyber attacks on the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB, as well as banking websites and services.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • OnePlus 10 Pro is headed to the US, Europe and India in March

    OnePlus 10 Pro is headed to the US, Europe and India in March, and it will continue to run OxygenOS.

  • The Xbox Series S is just $250 for today only

    The Xbox Series S is $250 at Woot, which is at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • Could robots be the future of manufacturing in Peoria? This entrepreneur is betting on it

    Sajja built his first robot in the basement of his Peoria, Illinois home. Helping him with the first test run were his 8-year-old twin daughters.

  • Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

    Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

  • iHeartRadio modernizes the radio call-in with launch of ‘Talk Back,’ a tool for sending voice messages to show hosts

    In a move to make radio and podcasts more interactive, iHeartRadio today is launching a new feature called Talk Back which allows listeners to participate with their favorite shows directly from the iHeartRadio mobile app. With a push of a button, listeners can offer feedback or respond to hosts' questions by recording a 30-second voice message. What makes this offering unique is that the recordings aren't just going to some inbox somewhere -- Talk Back is integrated with the proprietary iHeartRadio CMS (content management system), so the voice recordings are available to use, live on air, within about 10 seconds after sending.

  • Qualcomm's X70 5G modem has an AI processor to improve signal strength

    Qualcomm’s X70 modem uses a 5G AI processor for better coverage and signal strength

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • The next OnePlus phone can reach full charge in 15 minutes

    The next OnePlus flagship phone will feature 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

  • Poco's X4 Pro 5G is its first phone with a 108-megapixel camera

    The Poco X4 Pro 5G might be a compelling low-to-mid-range handset for those on a budget.

  • Lenovo made its first ThinkPad powered by a Snapdragon chip

    The new ThinkPad X13s is not only the first Windows on Snapdragon laptop, it's also the first device featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.