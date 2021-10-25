HomePod mini software update adds support for Apple Music lossless

It's not only iOS and macOS that Apple has updated today. The company has rolled out a firmware update for HomePod as well. The discontinued speaker now supports Apple Music lossless playback, as well as Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Apple Music lossless will also be available on HomePod mini after you update it via the HomePod section of the Home app.

It's a much-needed update, since Apple Music lossless hit iOS, iPadOS, macOS and Apple TV 4K devices in June . Apple only started publicly testing lossless and Dolby Atmos support on HomePod in August . In any case, it's good to see that Apple eventually brought a pair of notable audio features to products it designed primarily to, you know, play audio.