HomePod mini software update adds support for Apple Music lossless
It's not only and that Apple has updated today. The company has rolled out a firmware update for HomePod as well. The discontinued speaker now supports Apple Music lossless playback, as well as Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Apple Music lossless will also be available on after you update it via the HomePod section of the Home app.
It's a much-needed update, since Apple Music lossless hit iOS, iPadOS, macOS and Apple TV 4K devices . Apple only started publicly testing lossless and Dolby Atmos support . In any case, it's good to see that Apple eventually brought a pair of notable audio features to products it designed primarily to, you know, play audio.