U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.34
    +35.24 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,731.34
    +103.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,438.49
    +223.25 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.36
    -18.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.20
    -0.22 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    -0.53 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1947
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7500
    -0.1510 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,318.60
    -54.62 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.38
    -3.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

Apple's HomePod mini apparently has an inactive temperature and humidity sensor

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

There may be more to the HomePod mini than Apple first let on. The smart speaker features a component that the company has yet to disclose, according to Bloomberg. That component is a sensor made by Texas Instruments for measuring temperature and humidity.

iFixit found the 1.5mm by 1.5mm chip hidden away from the mini's other components, suggesting it's not there to measure the device's internal temperature. Apple has reportedly discussed allowing the sensor to share the data it collects with other HomeKit-enabled devices such as fans and thermostats. That's something devices like Amazon's latest Echo smart speakers already do with their built-in temperature sensors. You can use the 2020 Echo to trigger other devices with the help of Alexa routines. Bloomberg suggests Apple could program the HomePod mini to do something similar with HomeKit devices. It could also share the data it collects with thermostats, so you wouldn't have to buy separate sensors for different rooms to heat and cool your home more efficiently.

It's not clear if or when Apple will turn the sensor on. However, the company has done something like that in the past. As Bloomberg points out, the 2008 iPod touch featured a Bluetooth chip that Apple enabled about a year after its release. In more recent memory, Apple updated the HomePod mini to take advantage of its ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for more seamless audio handoffs to and from the iPhone. However, that was a feature that Apple detailed when it announced the device last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Yup, Apple Arcade is still worth five bucks a month

    My recent Apple Arcade binge made me realize it's still worth $5 a month.

  • DoorDash now delivers COVID-19 testing kits

    DoorDash is partnering with two digital health companies to allow people to order COVID-19 tests directly from its app.

  • FDA clears first AI device to spot hidden signs of COVID-19

    The FDA has cleared an AI-powered armband for emergency use that can identify signs of COVID-19 in asymptomatic individuals using light sensors and a computer processor.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is the show MCU diehards have been waiting for

    'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is our first real look at a post-Blip world.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra drops to a new low price of $900

    The Galaxy S21 Ultra is on sale for a new low price of $900 at Samsung thanks to an offer code.

  • Samsung reveals pricing for its latest Q-series and A-series soundbars

    The HW-Q800A, which offers built-in Alexa voice control and Dolby Atmos support, costs $900.

  • 'Resident Evil Village' is coming to Stadia on May 7th

    If you pre-order or buy the game by May 21st, you'll get a free Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra.

  • Fitbit's Inspire 2 wearable gains Tile's tracking tech

    Fitbit is adding support for Tile's Bluetooth item tracking tech to its Inspire 2 wearable by way of a free update.

  • Jeep's all-electric Wrangler concept has a six-speed manual transmission

    Jeep aims to show that EVs can be more than just staid sedans with a new concept based on its classic Wrangler 4x4.

  • Opera's iOS app gets a cleaner look and shorter name

    The app's no longer called Opera Touch.

  • Coinbase fined $6.5 million over cryptocurrency trading claims

    Regulators have fined Coinbase $6.5 million for allegedly misleading cryptocurrency buyers about trading volumes.

  • Vaccine coverage ripped by right

    Many conservatives reluctant to get shots.

  • Jack Nicklaus: Honda Classic will be in more favorable spot on PGA Tour schedule next year

    Jack Nicklaus thinks the Honda Classic will be in a more favorable spot on the PGA Tour's schedule next year.

  • Hard drives are about to get supercharged

    HAMR and MAMR are a pair of new methods for writing data to hard drives that could boost capacity as high as 60TB per drive, or beyond.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • Existing home sales plummet in February as inventory reaches record low

    Existing home sales plummeted 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted 6.22 million in February from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Banned From WallStreetBets, Reddit User Tired Of GameStop Talks Creates 'WallStreetSilver'

    Ivan Bayoukhi, a banned member of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, stated that members of the subreddit are “tired” of talking about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and at least up to 40% of the WSB forum loves silver. What Happened: Bayoukhi, the founder of the subreddit WallStreetSilver, told Kitco News that WSB users were behind the silver short-squeeze in January, despite the subreddit having earlier denied they were not the ones behind the metal’s rally. He claimed that one could find several silver-related posts if they just scrolled back five to six months on the WSB forum. Bayoukhi also said that he and others who tried to post about silver on WSB were banned from the Reddit forum as the majority of the members did not want the focus to deviate from GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. He added that the silver squeeze movement — that drove the market prices of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), Comstock Mining Inc (AMEX: LODE), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) higher earlier this year — is still ongoing and the number one goal of WallStreetSilver is to wake up “billions of people to getting silver.” See Also: Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors Why It Matters: Silver prices rose earlier this year to an 8-year high amid speculation the Reddit investors-led short-squeeze rally that pushed up shares in GameStop and others has extended into the precious metals market. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ However, top posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit at that time said the silver trade was orchestrated by the very hedge funds the community was targeting. WallStreetBets posters accused Citadel LLC of pushing the silver short squeeze in an attempt to lure traders away from GameStop. Peter Hug, the global trading director for Kitco Metals, had said that while there was ample supply of larger silver investment products, the pandemic had created a shortage of smaller coins and bars. The renewed demand was putting pressure on the physical market, he added. Read Next: Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsAMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.