U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,515.28
    -589.53 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Apple gives up on its original HomePod in favor of the $99 mini

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

When Apple's HomePod debuted in 2018 as a $349 speaker that had a tendency to stain surfaces, it wasn't smart enough to match its audio quality or price. Software updates have helped address the first issue and the price has dropped over time, but tonight TechCrunch reports confirmation from Apple that it will discontinue the original speaker.

In a statement, Apple confirmed software updates and tech support will continue for existing units, and "it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers." The company said it will focus efforts instead on the HomePod mini, the $99 edition it released last fall that fits better as a competitor to offerings from Google and Amazon.

Apple Store
Apple Store

The overall arc is similar to Google's Home Max, which similarly ended its run — but is still available from Google via eBay for $190 — after smart speaker shoppers largely declined to pay premium prices for a speaker from a tech company. As TechCrunch notes, the HomePod's Space Gray edition is already sold out online and in some Apple Stores, although Best Buy and other retailers may have more units of the now-$300 speaker in stock.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda will sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year

    Honda has revealed plans to sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year, one of them under the Acura badge.

  • Everything you need to know about at-home COVID testing

    In recent months, the FDA has approved a number of COVID tests which can be administered in the comfort of your own home and return results in a matter of minutes rather than days.

  • HBO Max will debut an ad-supported tier in June

    AT&T expects to have up to 150 million HBO and HBO Max subscribers by 2026.

  • 'Crash Bandicoot 4' comes to PC on March 26th

    'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!' is also arriving on iOS and Android in a couple of weeks.

  • 'Astro's Playroom' soundtrack hits streaming services just in time for the weekend

    Time to put "I'm Your GPU" on repeat.

  • Jeep's Wagoneer lineup is loaded with technology and touchscreens

    Jeep's Wagoneer is back and big in every sense of the word, including the amount of technology found inside.

  • Microsoft will match Chrome with more frequent Edge updates

    The browser is moving to a four-week release cycle, starting with Edge 94.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • ‘Halo Infinite’ will allow you to push enemies off the game’s ring

    When Halo Infinite comes out later this year, it will allow you to do something you’ve not been to do in any previous game in the series.

  • A YouTuber crammed 'Tenet' onto Game Boy Advance cartridges out of spite

    Imagine trying to decipher the already-muffled dialogue through a GBA speaker.

  • Switch FPS 'Neon White' looks super weird, so here's how it works

    It’s part anime dating sim, part speedrunning thirst trap, and all first-person.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow reaches fresh record high, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks ended mixed on Friday as technology stocks came under renewed pressure. Treasury yields resumed their march higher.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Giants of U.S. Shale Are Proving OPEC Right With Discipline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s bet that the golden age of U.S. shale is over appears to be a safe one -- for now, at least.A round-up of data on shale drillers shows they’re sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders and reduce debt. If they stay the course, it would validate the OPEC+ alliance’s high-stakes wager that it can curb output and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. rivals.That’s still a big “if,” one that’s keeping the oil market on edge as crude’s rally makes it more tempting for shale producers to go back on their word. But the U.S. shale patch is showing little sign of a true comeback so far, and even a dramatic boost in activity would leave oil output below pre-pandemic levels until late next year. Drillers that have shown signs of straying from the script and boosting production have been punished by investors.Publicly traded explorers that are remaining disciplined on output are helping to keep crude prices aloft, said Michael Tran, managing director for global energy strategy research at RBC Capital Markets. The motives of closely held producers, on the other hand, remain “an open-ended question,” he said. The number of oil rigs has already jumped 80% after bottoming out in August, Baker Hughes data show.The more restrained shale drillers are this year, “the more they can potentially grow production at higher prices next year and beyond,” Tran said.As crude prices climb, the odds of another shale boom rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a March 11 note to clients. Even with flat capital spending, efforts are under way to maintain or grow production at low cost, according to the bank.“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity” in the second half of this year and build solid momentum for higher output in 2022, the analysts said.Bloomberg compiled these charts from Bloomberg Intelligence data of publicly listed companies. Companies with production outside of the U.S. are excluded.Muted OutputProducers are keeping their powder dry and barely increasing production at a time when oil prices are recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Companies are instead focused on reducing debt and paying cash back to shareholders through dividends. Companies that recently announced plans to boost output, like Matador Resources Co. and EOG Resources Inc., saw a drop in their share prices.Tight ReinsCapital discipline is the name of the game now. Exploration and production companies are focused on generating free cash flow and strengthening their balance sheets. “What we really need to do is maintain our scale and generate free cash, excess substantial free cash, and push that into reducing debt,” Ovintiv Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Efficient DrillingEven as producers cut capital spending, they can keep output flat or slightly higher compared with last year. That’s because as oilfield service companies continue to get better at drilling and fracking, the explorers who hire them are getting more bang for their buck.For an explorer to turn a profit in the Permian’s Delaware, the lowest-cost U.S. basin, an oil price of roughly $33 a barrel is required, down from $40 in 2019, according to BloombergNEF. So-called break-evens refer to the price at which the cost of bringing supplies online is less than or equal to the expected revenue. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at about $66 a barrel on Thursday.“Contract renegotiations, ongoing efficiency gains and process improvements have allowed the oil industry to slash the cost to drill and complete a well,” according to the report.Production LagsThis year’s surge in oil prices should mean the number of rigs will continue to climb from its historic lows, particularly as closely held operators take advantage of higher revenues.But even if drilling expands at a much more aggressive pace than companies are promising, it will be a long time before U.S. shale production reaches its peak again, according to a projection by ShaleProfile Analytics. If the rig count doubled by the end of the year and then holds flat, it would take until the end of 2022 before the industry regains the production it lost during the pandemic, the projection shows.The model assumes no changes in well productivity or in the number of drilled but uncompleted wells.Merger WaveA year of consolidation in the shale industry put a lid on production. Companies including Concho Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc., which once drilled aggressively, have been acquired by larger rivals. Producers are turning their attention inward and focusing on returning capital to shareholders rather than getting more oil out of the ground.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has sold its stake in Daimler AG for 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to secure funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French carmaker exited its entire 1.5% holding in Daimler, according to a statement Friday. Renault divested its shares via a placement at 69.50 euros a piece.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. Renault and Daimler have said their industrial partnership that dates back more than a decade will continue.Renault warned investors last month of another challenging year following a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s daily battles to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open are complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in late 2018.Timely ExitDaimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high, valuing the company at 77.1 billion euros.Renault informed Daimler in advance of its plan to offload its holding, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Cashing in its stake in Daimler allows Renault to pay down debt and protect credit ratings that have been assigned a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and others.In January, de Meo laid out plans to gradually restore profit margins to pre-pandemic levels and generate a cumulative total of about 3 billion euros of cash by 2023. The company aims to bring in more than double that amount by 2025.Another EraRenault and Daimler’s cross-shareholding and partnership originated in 2010 under then-CEOs Ghosn and Dieter Zetsche. The two regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested Ghosn in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from Daimler the following year.There may be less strategic rationale for the tie-up to continue. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius laid out plans in October to put less emphasis on volume and take Mercedes more upscale to boost profits.The two companies’ past collaboration included working together on Smart ForTwo and Renault Twingo small cars. In early 2019, Daimler announced plans to team up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, its largest shareholder, to form a joint venture and transform Smart into an all-electric brand based in China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • Shell names former BHP boss Mackenzie as chairman

    Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced Andrew Mackenzie, a former BHP CEO and BP veteran, as its next chairman who will help lead the energy company through a major shift away from oil and gas to low-carbon energy. Mackenzie will succeed Charles Holliday who will step down on May 18 after serving six years in the role. Mackenzie, who left BHP Group last year after serving as CEO of the mining group from 2013 to 2019, joined Shell's board in October 2020.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Sacklers boost opioid settlement offer to $4.3 billion: sources

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP have offered roughly $4.3 billion to resolve sprawling opioid litigation, up from $3 billion initially proposed in settlement discussions underway in the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy proceedings, four people familiar with the matter said. Sackler family members are now willing to contribute $4.275 billion to help settle about 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities seeking to hold them and Purdue responsible for damage wrought by the opioid epidemic, the sources said. Purdue and representatives for the Sacklers declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.