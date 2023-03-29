U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 5

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it will host its annual developers' conference from June 5 to June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to unveil its latest software updates.

Analysts will also look for hints from Apple about the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset that can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world. For new devices, the company sometimes gives developers a heads-up so they can start working on apps.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance.

The event was moved completely online for the first time in June 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and has since been held in the same format.

The company said it will host developers and students at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos along with the online attendees.

At last year's conference, Apple laid out plans to more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars and rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration as well as a pair of new laptops.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

    U.S. chip giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday its first semiconductor for data center customers focused on power efficiency, Sierra Forest, would be delivered in the first half of next year, as it outlined a chip release schedule after prior delays. "It's been a challenging few years as we had introduced a lot of innovation but also a lot of complexity and our product release dates had pushed out," Intel Data Center and AI Group head Sandra Rivera told Reuters ahead of an investor event. Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC has calculated.

