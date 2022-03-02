Apple is hosting an event March 8. Will they unveil a new budget iPhone?

A screenshot of the Apple logo featured on its March event invite.

Mark your calendars, Apple fans.

On Wednesday, the tech giant confirmed it will host an online event March 8, where it is expected the company will unveil a new budget iPhone and iPad Air.

According to a media invitation sent to USA TODAY, the event includes the phrase "Peek performance." The event will be broadcast on Apple's website March 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

It has been widely reported Apple will likely unveil a new model of the iPhone SE, its budget-friendly smartphone. According to Bloomberg, Apple will not only reveal a new SE but an updated iPad Air.

This story is developing.

