Apple rolls out iPadOS 15, making the iPad even more of a laptop replacement

Apple’s (AAPL) iPads are getting some big updates in the form of iPadOS 15 to make the company's tablet even more useful as a laptop replacement device. The changes to the software include all of the improvements coming to iOS 15, the software that powers Apple’s iPhones, as well as a number of iPad-centric features including enhancements to the Home Screen, where you can now turn the entire screen into nothing but interactive widgets.

There are widgets for everything from games to files. And for your apps that aren't used as often or are pushed far back in your pages, App Library is now on iPadOS.

Multitasking is also getting a boost in iPadOS. Rather than the often cumbersome swipes to use multiple apps on your iPad, apps will now have individual buttons at the top of the screen allowing you to start multitasking and using Split View or Slide Over.

You can also shrink apps into what the company is calling The Shelf, where you can quickly switch between things like tabs and windows in an app. What's more, Apple has aded keyboard shortcuts for these multitasking features, making the iPad even more like a laptop than before.

Apple is also adding a new function called Quick Note. Simply drag up from the bottom right of the screen, and Quick Note will open and allow you to start writing. Quick Note is context sensitive, so if you're taking a note while using Safari, you can easily add the link to the page you have open to your note.

Quick Notes are, of course, saved in your Notes app and used in both iPadOS and macOS and opened in iOS.

The Translate app is also coming to iPadOS, allowing you to translate items in documents or use real-time audio translation between two speakers. Live text can also translate text in photos.

