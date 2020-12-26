Apple is having iCloud device activation problems at the worst possible time
You’re not alone if you’re having problems getting your newly gifted iPad or Apple Watch up and running. As AppleInsider first reported, Apple is warning of iCloud account and sign-in issues (ongoing as we write this) that appear to have started on Christmas Day — right as many people were setting up their devices for the first time. While Apple didn’t say much in the alert, it told one Twitter user that “high capacity” was creating problems.
We’ve asked Apple for comment.
It wouldn’t be shocking if the sheer volume of gifted products was directly responsible. Device activations already tend to spike around Christmas regardless of brand. That demand could easily increase during a pandemic when people are buying tablets to talk to distant friends or smart speakers to play music while working from home.
Still, this certainly isn’t great timing. It could sour the initial experience of Apple gadgets for many users, even if that feeling is likely to pass once activation works properly. Let’s just hope this issue doesn’t last much longer — and that similar issues don’t affect other manufacturers.
We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours. https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm
— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 25, 2020