Apple adds ProRes and ProRAW support to the the Windows iCloud app

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Apple has bolstered its iCloud for Windows app, with the latest version now offering support for the ProRes video and ProRAW photo formats. As such, you'll now be able to access those files on a Windows device through iCloud. The owner of a shared file or folder can now let others add or remove people too.

A screenshot of the iCloud Passwords app on Windows, showing the option to generate a strong password.
A screenshot of the iCloud Passwords app on Windows, showing the option to generate a strong password.

Back in August, Apple added a password manager to iCloud for Windows, and it works with Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome extensions. Now, in version 13, there's an option to generate strong passwords through the iCloud Passwords app.

This should prove a useful update for folks with a Windows PC and an iPhone. They'll have better access to their photos and videos. What's more, iCloud Keychain will be a more viable cross-platform password manager for them.

