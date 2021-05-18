U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·9 min read

Apple's new iMac is the portable desktop I never knew I wanted. That alone makes it far more intriguing than the last few generations of iMacs. It weighs under 10 pounds, so it's a cinch to move it around your home. Its thin and colorful design allows it to fit almost anywhere, even on your kitchen counter. In many ways, this iMac is a reminder of why all-in-one desktops can still be pretty useful, especially for families.

You can thank Apple's M1 processor for the iMac's radical redesign. That chip turned the MacBook Air into a powerhouse that didn't even need a fan. Since it's based on a mobile architecture, the M1 is far more efficient than Intel's competing PC hardware. That means the iMac no longer needs a thick frame and room for complex cooling. The new case is just 11.5 millimeters thin, a mere four millimeters more than the iPhone 12. And most impressively, it's that slim across the entire thing, there aren't any humps like before.

The new case colors also go a long way towards making the iMacs seem a bit more approachable to kids and less tech savvy users. That was the whole point of the original bubbly iMacs, after all. Those helped set Apple apart from the sea of grey “IBM clones” in the '90s. Now, it seems Apple is trying to rekindle that sense of fun, after being bogged down by staid silver and gray designs over the last decade. Sure, brushed aluminum looks cool, but there's a reason why Apple keeps returning to multi-hued cases in iPhones. It turns out, plenty of people buy things because they like the colors.

Apple iMac M1 24-inch
Apple iMac M1 24-inch

I opted for the orange iMac for our review, but Apple should have probably just called it creamsicle. It has a bit of a pinkish hue along the "chin" below the screen, while the rear case looks more distinctly orange. And despite the playful aesthetic, the iMac still looks and feels like a premium device. I particularly like the way light bounces off the back of the sturdy base. The iMac hasn't had this much Pixar-esque energy since the days of the lampshade G3. Hell, Apple could still benefit from following some design ideas from that long-forgotten machine — or maybe I'm just the only one that misses being able to adjust my screen vertically.

There's at least one concession this time around for monitor obsessives: You can also buy the new iMac with a VESA mount, which makes it easy to attach to things like arms and hinges. It would have been nice to see that standard on every model, but I'd wager Apple decided an elegant stand design mattered more than being flexible for a handful of users.

Geekbench 5 CPU

Cinebench R21

ATTO disk speed (top reads/writes)

Apple iMac (M1, 24-inch)

1,743/7,689

1,518/7,666

7GB/s / 2.7GB/s

Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1, 2020)

1,696/7,174

1,492/7,467

3GB/s / 3GB/s

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 2020)

1,619/6,292

1,494/6,617

2.8GB/s / 3GB/s

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

978/6,163

N/A

2.8GB/s / 3GB/s

So, the iMac looks cool, but how does it actually perform? If you've seen our reviews of the M1-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, you already know that chip absolutely trounces most Intel and AMD hardware. And, not surprisingly, the same is true of the iMac. Our review unit, which has the pricier 8-core GPU and 16GB of RAM, hit higher Geekbench 5 scores than powerful gaming laptops like the ASUS G15 and MSI GS66. And it was a dream to use for my daily workflow, where I'm typically juggling multiple browser windows filled with dozens of tabs, along with Slack, Spotify, Evernote and Pixelmator Pro. It also transcoded a 4K clip to1080p in one minute and twenty-two seconds. That's 15 seconds slower than the MSI GS66 took, but a full 32 seconds faster than ASUS's ZenBook Duo.

Apple iMac M1 24-inch
Apple iMac M1 24-inch

Apple's M1 processor also makes the iMac responsive in little ways. It wakes up almost instantly from sleep mode and gets to the desktop in around 25 seconds from a cold start, which is dramatically faster than any Intel Mac I've ever used. Basically, all of the zippiness I appreciate from the M1 MacBooks is here. The iMac also had no trouble handling any of the games on Apple Arcade, like The Pathless and The Last Campfire. But given that those games already run smoothly on the iPhone and iPad, it's not a huge surprise to see them running well on a more powerful desktop. You'll still hear some fan noise while playing games, by the way, but at least it's more of a gentle whir, rather than the roar of a jet engine.

While the slim new design and powerful processor are nice, the iMac's stunning 23.5-inch, 4.5K Retina Display is its true centerpiece. It covers the full DCI-P3 gamut, which means it can display over a billion colors. Take that together with a surprisingly high 500 nits of brightness — more than many gaming laptops — and the iMac's screen can make just about anything pop. It's one of those displays that makes high-resolution photos feel three-dimensional. Video also looks fantastic, especially if you're watching something with a huge color palette. While the iMac doesn't support HDR, its sheer brightness and color depth almost makes it seem like it does.

This isn’t visible at first glance, but Apple also finally managed to squeeze in a 1080p webcam in a Mac. It’s not quite as sharp as my Logitech Streamcam, but it’s certainly a huge upgrade over Apple’s notoriously crummy computer cameras.

Apple iMac M1 24-inch
Apple iMac M1 24-inch

And despite its thin case, the iMac sports a shockingly capable sound system. With its six speakers and force cancelling woofers, it did an admirable job of reproducing the diverse instruments and percussive beats from Flying Lotus's Yasuke soundtrack. And it captured the dreamy melody of Thundercat's "Fair Chance" without missing a beat. The iMac definitely won't replace an inexpensive pair of bookshelf speakers, but it's more than adequate for a personal jam session. It can fill a room with sound without any distortion, and it can even handle a decent amount of bass. There's also Dolby Atmos support, which worked so well while watching John Wick, I swore there were speakers right behind me.

The iMac's multimedia prowess was another reason I was so tempted to bring it all around my home. I put it on the kitchen counter to serve up recipes, watch videos and listen to music as I made dinner. I took it out of my basement office and into a guest bedroom because it had better natural light, which always helps me write. It's so easy to move around, thanks to its single magnetic power cable, you probably won't think twice about moving it into your living room to help your kid with homework. The iMac is practically built to be a communal computer, the sort of thing anyone can hop on to handle a bit of work (or play).

It's also far easier to swap between users on this iMac, thanks to its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. After registering your family's fingerprints, they can get into their accounts just by touching the sensor. That's also helpful in ways I didn't expect on a desktop. Just like on iOS devices and MacBooks, you can use Touch ID to securely authenticate App Store purchases. Honestly, it's surprising it took so long for Apple to bring this feature to iMacs.

Apple iMac M1 24-inch
Apple iMac M1 24-inch

When it comes to typing, though, the Magic Keyboard is still very much love-it-or-hate-it. It took me a while to get used to its shallow keys, and it’s a bit too compact for me to type comfortably. I've never really looked to Mac desktops for ergonomics, though. That's particularly true for the Magic Mouse, which still feels too light and flat. Maybe I'm too spoiled by Logitech's MX Master mouse lineup, but it feels weird to have nothing to rest my palm on. I had a better time with the Magic Trackpad, which is basically an enormous version of what you’d find on the MacBook. Using it just felt more natural than the Magic Mouse. You'll have to shell out an additional $50 to get the Magic Trackpad, or you nab both for $129.

While I probably sound entirely head over heels, there's still plenty to criticize with the new iMacs. For one, the port situation is messy. The $1,299 entry-level model only comes with two USB-C ports — to get four, you'll have to step up to the $1,499 model with a more powerful 8-core GPU. That pricier model also has an Ethernet port embedded in its power brick, which the cheaper iMac lacks. I realize Apple held off on removing USB Type A ports on the iMacs for a while, but I still miss them. Now your only choice is to clutter your desk with dongles and USB hubs if you want to connect older devices. The same is true if you want to use SD cards, which irks me to no end.

Apple iMac M1 24-inch
Apple iMac M1 24-inch

If you can live with those issues, though, the M1 iMac is an incredibly compelling all-in-one computer. As usual, though, be prepared to pay a premium. If you want 512GB of storage, you'll have to jump to the most expensive $1,699 model. Want 16GB of RAM? Slap on another $200. Need more storage? That's an additional $200 for a 1TB drive, or $600 for a 2TB model. Unfortunately, there aren't that many strong PC alternatives. If you're looking for something larger, HP's 34-inch Envy all-in-one is solid, but that's stuck with aging Intel chips.

So really, if you're in the market for a desktop, but don't want to deal with the cable mess of a PC and monitor, the iMac practically stands alone. It's faster than ever, and it can fit into almost any nook in your home. It’s basically the family computer, re-invented.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 drops back down to $800 at Amazon

    Save $100 on Apple's Mac Mini M1 with 512GB of storage at Amazon.

  • Amazon's Echo Frames will soon come with blue-light filtering lenses

    You'll soon be able to get Amazon's Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses.

  • Amazon is reportedly negotiating to buy MGM

    Amazon is reportedly considering a $9 billion acquisition that would make it the owner of franchises like James Bond, Stargate and Robocop.

  • Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

    Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different from other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak.

  • McLaren reveals the $225k Artura, its first production hybrid supercar

    McLaren has been in the business of making ludicrously light and fast supercars for years but it wasn’t until 2021 that the company put one of its High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) designs into full production. Say hello to the $225,000 Artura.

  • Apple accused of giving Chinese government control over local data

    Apple has allegedly handed control of CHinese customer data to a state-owned company in China, according to a new report detailing its cybersecurity failures and compliance with local censors.

  • Canoo's first consumer 'lifestyle vehicle' will cost almost $35,000

    Canoo's futuristic EV has a price starting at $34,750, and you can reserve one starting today.

  • California DMV has Tesla 'under review' over Musk's FSD claims

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles appears to be actively investigating Tesla over CEO Elon Musk's audacious claims about his company's Full Self-Driving technology.

  • Logitech's $1,200 Scribe whiteboard camera can hide presenters

    Scribe's AI-enhanced software allows the camera to render presenters transparent so that people watching the presentation can have an easier time seeing the whiteboard.

  • ‘iCarly’ Writers Defend Reboot’s Stars From “Racist Abuse” On Social Media

    The writers of Paramount+’s iCarly reboot have come forward to defend cast members, including Laci Mosley, from racist attacks on social media. “Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars,” wrote writer/co-producer Franchesca Ramsey, “& I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it […]

  • Twitch lowers subscription prices in most countries to reflect the cost of living

    Twitch is lowering subscription prices in most countries to reflect the cost of living and make it easier to support local creators.

  • Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging (9 photos)

    When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more...

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Fall as Inflation Unease Lingers; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for the first time in three sessions and the dollar weakened as investors mulled risks to the economic outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.Technology and communication services led the benchmark S&P 500 into the red, while energy shares rose. Apple and Microsoft weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Semiconductor stocks continued to be under pressure, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping as low as 10% from a peak in early April.“Investors should brace for further bouts of volatility, driven by inflation data along with other risks, such as setbacks in curbing the pandemic,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. “But we don’t see inflation concerns ending the rally in stocks, which we expect to be led by cyclical parts of the market as the global economic reopening broadens.”Oil edged up as rising optimism around a demand recovery in regions such as the U.S. offset Covid-19 flare-ups in parts of Asia.Bitcoin tumbled to as low as $42,133 before stabilizing after a volatile weekend that saw Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk whipsaw prices with a series of tweets that touched on the energy usage of the cryptocurrency and whether he was selling. Coinbase Global Inc. fell to a record low and below the reference price used in its April direct listing. Gold climbed to the highest in more than three months.Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webinar that weaker-than-expected April payroll report shows “we have not made substantial further progress” on the central bank’s goals for employment and inflation laid out as thresholds to begin scaling back the central bank’s massive monthly bond purchases.Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“Expect this volatility to continue as the market searches for direction,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be interesting. With earnings season almost over, inflation will continue to hold center stage.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower and stocks in Asia were mixed.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2158The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4142The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to the highest in about two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 1.6%, the most since May 7More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Sitting at Highs Against Yen

    The British pound continues to go back and forth in general, hanging around the ¥154 level.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7204 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204 and the 61.8% level at .7266.

  • AT&T set to end media voyage with $43 billion Discovery deal

    AT&T, owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, which will comprise one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN, sports programming and Discovery's unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows. Monday's move marks the unwinding of AT&T's ambitious plan to forge a telecoms and media powerhouse through a flurry of deals including the 2018 $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner and the 2015 purchase of satellite TV service DirecTV for $68 billion.

  • Amazon’s MGM Deal Would Add to Frenzy for Streaming Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s potential acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would take one of the last major, independent movie studios off the market, capping a rush of streaming deals that are set to make 2021 a record year for media takeovers.Amazon is in talks to buy MGM, the storied Hollywood company behind the James Bond series, the Information and Variety said in separate reports late Monday. Amazon is weeks into negotiations to buy the studio for about $9 billion, according to Variety.Reports about the discussions came on the day that AT&T Inc. announced its plan to create a new entertainment company by merging assets with Discovery Inc. in an entity that will be valued at about $130 billion including debt. The success of streaming giant Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co., which launched its own video-on-demand service after buying $71 billion in assets from 21st Century Fox Inc. in 2018, is drawing new competitors into the market.MGM and Amazon declined to comment on reports about deal talks.The acquisitions are setting 2021 up to be a record for media deals, according to data collected by Bloomberg. More than $80 billion in takeovers have been announced so far this year, putting it on track to be the busiest period for the industry since at least 2000, when AOL and Time Warner Inc. announced plans to combine, the data show.MGM has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale. The company made a fresh push last year, when the Wall Street Journal reported it hired advisers to solicit offers. In seeking a deal, MGM aims to capitalize on the proliferation of streaming services, which has increased demand for large backlogs of content.How the Pandemic Pressed Fast Forward on the Streaming Wars: QuickTakeIt’s also discussed other scenarios with tech giants. MGM, whose library includes the “Rocky” films and “Silence of the Lambs,” held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming. But the company said last year that it’s committed to a theatrical release for the film, which is currently slated for Oct. 8 in the U.S.Amazon, meanwhile, is reshuffling its entertainment operations with the return of long-time executive Jeff Blackburn. He briefly left the e-commerce company to join Silicon Valley venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners. But now he’s taking command of Amazon’s entire entertainment division, including the Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Studios and the video-game-streaming site Twitch.Talking to ChairmanAmazon’s bid for MGM is being handled by video executive Mike Hopkins, according to Variety. He’s dealing directly with MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich, the publication said.MGM traces its roots back to the 1920s merger of Marcus Loew’s Metro films with a film company run by Hollywood legend Louis B. Mayer. While making great pictures like “Dr. Zhivago” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” MGM drifted in and out of financial distress in the second half of the 20th century. Over the decades it was owned by Time Inc., CNN founder Ted Turner and more than once by the late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian.Now, it’s one of the last large movie studios that’s maintained its independence from larger media groups. Time Warner Inc. is now part of AT&T, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, Paramount is owned by ViacomCBS Inc. and Universal Pictures is controlled by Comcast Corp.There’s been speculation before about Amazon acquiring entertainment companies. It was previously seen as a possible buyer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the movie chain, with some investors confusing it with AMC Networks Inc., the owner of cable channels.Investors suffered a similar sort of confusion on Monday, with the Information report boosting shares of MGM Resorts International, a casino company that isn’t part of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. MGM Resorts stock jumped as much as 5.8% in late trading before quickly retreating.(Updates with Variety report starting in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.