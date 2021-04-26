U.S. markets closed

The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·4 min read

I was on vacation when Apple held its event last week, but that hasn’t stopped me from thinking about the new iMac’s port selection. That says more about my particular neurosis than anything, but hear me out. A new iMac has been long-rumored, and swapping out Intel’s silicon with Apple’s own M1 chip was a good opportunity to give the all-in-one a total redesign.

And it’s entirely likely that this new design is a harbinger of things to come for the entire Mac lineup, as rumors have swirled for months about a major update coming to the MacBook Pro. Multiple reports say the laptop will lose the much-maligned Touch Bar and get a new magnetic charger, among other things. Based on the new iMac, that MagSafe-style charger seems likely, and the iMac’s combo of curves and sharp edges that mimic the iPad and iPhone might hint at what new MacBooks look like. And with both the iPad Air and iMac featuring a wide variety of colors, we might finally get some new finish options for Apple’s laptop lineup.

Apple iMac 2021 redesign
Apple iMac 2021 redesign

Unfortunately, if the redesigned iMac is an indication of where Apple is going, it makes me think the rumors of future MacBooks getting some of their ports back are incorrect. The base iMac has a measly two USB 4 / Thunderbolt ports. Two! The more expensive iMac configurations throw in a couple of USB-C ports, for a total of four. The old 21.5-inch iMac had four USB-A ports in addition to two USB-C / Thunderbolt connections, as well as an SD card reader and Ethernet jack.

Apple’s stinginess on its laptops is bad enough, but it makes zero sense on the iMac. Yes, it’s extremely thin and space inside surely is at a premium, but is it really so tight they couldn’t include a couple old USB ports so that desktop users don’t have to visit dongleworld? It’s especially odd considering that Apple included USB-A ports on the M1-based Mac mini, showing that there’s no technical reason to exclude them from the M1 iMac.

I understand that Apple is keen to eliminate connections that it deems obsolete; it’s been doing this for years. It’s another step toward Apple making the Mac more like the iPad and less like the computers people in their 30s and 40s grew up using. And admittedly, it’s finally getting to the point where I have very few USB-A devices anymore, so this wouldn’t affect me all that much. The iMac has long been Apple’s desktop geared toward the average user, and it’s clear the company thinks most people don’t care about USB-A at this point.

Apple iMac 2021 redesign
Apple iMac 2021 redesign

While I’m bummed that the new iMac is losing connectivity options, I also think it’s a bad sign for Apple’s next-generation laptops. In January, analyst and reliable Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo said that the next MacBook Pro would likely have more I/O options than the current models, though he didn’t say exactly what that would include. Many people hoped that would include a USB-A port, an SD card reader or an HDMI connector — all of which were included in the MacBook Pro until its 2016 redesign.

But if the iMac is any indication on where Apple’s hardware is headed over the next few years, last week’s update throws cold water on a MacBook with any of those old I/O options. Of course, the word “Pro” is in the MacBook Pro, and it’s possible that decisions Apple made for the consumer-focused iMac won’t apply to its more powerful computers. But Apple also isn’t exactly known for reversing course on its decisions. The company did eventually listen to customer complaints and unrelenting press coverage of the “butterfly keyboard” in its MacBook lineup; it replaced that thin, error-prone keyboard with a vastly improved, more traditionally designed option. But at this point, the grumbling about losing USB-A, HDMI, and other “legacy” ports has subsided — and while there’s certainly a lot of Mac users who would appreciate them making a return, I’m fairly convinced that isn’t going to happen. For the sake of my friends and colleagues who really miss the SD card slot or just want to plug in a USB mouse, I hope that I’m wrong.

  • 8 reasons to update your iPhone to iOS 14.5 right now

    It's not often that a mid-year iOS update causes a commotion, but iOS 14.5 is such a major update for the iPhone that it almost feels like a full new version of the mobile operating system. As always, you should update an iPhone as soon as you can to apply all of the latest bug fixes and improvements, but the new features should be more than enough to compel you to upgrade. Below, we've rounded up all of the biggest changes in iOS 14.5. 1. Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch It would have been genuinely life-changing a few months ago, but nevertheless, iOS 14.5 allows users to unlock the iPhone with an Apple Watch while they're wearing a face mask. Once you enable the feature, your iPhone will unlock automatically the next time you wear a face mask, and the Apple Watch will send out a haptic feedback notification to the phone. You will also need an Apple Watch running watchOS 7.4 to make this feature work. 2. App Tracking Transparency https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihw_Al4RNno Following the release of iOS 14.5, every app you download will ask you whether or not you want to allow it to track you. As Apple explains on its website, tracking refers to "the act of linking user or device data collected from your app with user or device data collected from other companies’ apps, websites, or offline properties for targeted advertising or advertising measurement purposes." Apple has also started including new privacy labels on the App Store pages for every app, telling users what data the app collects and how it uses that data. 3. New Siri voices From now on, Siri will no longer default to a female voice upon the activation of a new iPhone. Instead, there are now four American voices to choose from (two more than there were previously), simply named "Voice 1" through "Voice 4." In addition to having a wider range of voices to choose from, the voices have also been run through Apple's neural text-to-speech engine, which means that they sound more natural than the original voices. The company says this is "a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion." 4. AirTag support In order to use Apple's new AirTag trackers, you will need to update to the latest version of iOS. Once you do, you will see a new "Items" tab in the Find My app where you can keep track of your AirTags as well as any third-party devices. AirTag trackers are available to preorder now for $29 and begin shipping on April 30th. 5. PS5 and Xbox Series X controller support You may be one of the countless people still struggling to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but at least you can finally put the controllers of those consoles to good use, as Apple added support for both in iOS 14.5. This is especially well-timed, as Apple Arcade just got its biggest update ever as well. 6. New emoji characters As spotted by Emojipedia back in February, Apple is adding 217 new emoji characters in iOS 14.5. A vast majority of the characters are new emojis representing a wider range of couples with different skin tones, but there are also three new smiley faces, two new heart emojis, an updated syringe, and AirPods Max-looking headphones. 7. Battery Health reporting recalibration Apple published a support page late last month which revealed that some iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users are seeing inaccurate estimates of battery health in the Settings menu. iOS 14.5 will recalibrate that reporting system, offering users a more accurate estimate of their battery life. 8. AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ At long last, Apple Fitness+ subscribers will be able to stream their workouts to AirPlay 2-compatible devices. Previously, anyone without an Apple TV was out of luck when it came to broadcasting the audio and video of their workouts to a larger screen, but now anyone with an AirPlay 2 device can upgrade their experience.

  • Rail shippers pick sides as CP, CN bid for Kansas City Southern

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba, (Reuters) -North America's freight rail customers, from grain shippers to logistics companies, are choosing sides as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway fight to buy Kansas City Southern. A takeout of KCS, would be the first major North American railroad combination in more than 20 years and create the first network to include the United States, Canada and Mexico. CN , Canada's biggest railroad, made an unsolicited $30 billion bid for KCS on Tuesday, topping CP's agreed $25 billion bid, but CP said last week it was not considering raising its offer.

  • Credit Suisse Top Holders Seek to Oust Directors Over Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholders have called for the removal of key board members ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, after mounting losses linked to a failed hedge-fund further eroded confidence in the lender’s leadership.Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the bank’s top investors, will vote against re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan, audit committee head Richard Meddings and risk committee head Andreas Gottschling, according to voting instructions published on its website.Proxy adviser Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote against re-electing Gottschling, while David Herro of Harris Associates has called for changes to be made in the bank’s risk control at every level where there are deficiencies.Shareholder discontent has simmered after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The bank’s hit from the collapse runs to $5.5 billion so far, prompting it to raise $2 billion from investors and cut the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses.The Archegos blowup fueled criticism of Credit Suisse’s risk management, as it came just weeks after the bank found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.Shareholders will vote on compensation and the election of new board members in an annual general meeting on Friday April 30.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputation damage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Behold the U.S. Economy’s Recovery as Fed Stays Course: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- News of the U.S. economy’s accelerating pace of recovery may prove a highlight this coming week, with data likely to show output approaching its pre-pandemic level just as the Federal Reserve delivers its third policy decision of the year.Gross domestic product probably increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports may show stronger orders for durable goods, a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending.A fresh injection of fiscal relief, rising Covid-19 vaccination rates and fewer pandemic-related restrictions are providing a larger tailwind for economic activity that is projected to strengthen further into 2022.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers are taking upbeat data in their stride. He has primed investors to fear no surprises from the central bank’s two-day meeting ending Wednesday, when officials are expected to keep interest rates near zero and signal no change in their $120 billion-a-month pace of bond purchases.Powell, who’ll hold a press conference after the decision, has balanced optimism by warning the economy remains at risk from Covid-19 globally. Officials in March signaled they expect to hold rates steady through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“BE expects the Fed policy statement to acknowledge continued acceleration in the economic recovery, but communications -- including the post-meeting press conference -- will stop well short of providing further guidance on the conditions which would warrant a tapering of QE.”--For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bankers in Japan, Sweden and Colombia are among a throng of monetary authorities holding meetings, and euro-area GDP data is set to show how the economy fared during renewed lockdowns across the region in the first quarter.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaThe Bank of Japan is expected to nudge up some of its growth projections, and possibly lower its price view for the current year when it updates its economic forecasts on Tuesday. The BOJ is widely seen standing pat following its policy framework tweaks last month.South Korea GDP figures also out Tuesday will be closely watched to see if the economy is maintaining recovery momentum with the help of strengthening global trade. Japan jobs, retail sales and production figures will offer some final clues on how its economy fared in the first quarter under a state of emergency that is likely to be reimposed next week in some cities.Australia’s consumer price inflation likely remain subdued in the first quarter, data Wednesday will show. Investors will scrutinize China’s PMI reports for April on Friday to see whether the economy’s strong first-quarter momentum carried into the second.Economists are also keeping a close eye on India, which has added more than a million new cases in the past three days. For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaConfirmation of the euro area’s final quarter of contraction during an agonizingly long pandemic crisis will probably arrive on Friday among a flurry of GDP releases for the first three months of the year from around the continent.During a four-hour frenzy, the region’s biggest economies will all report output data along with the aggregate number for the currency zone, with a clean sweep of numbers likely to show shrinkage amid renewed lockdowns and a stuttering vaccination drive that is only now starting to make serious progress in immunizing citizens.The European Central Bank affirmed last week that the economy will turn a corner in the current quarter, an outlook policy makers may expand on in coming days with multiple appearances. Their meeting on Thursday presaged what officials now anticipate to be a difficult discussion in June on whether to start slowing their emergency bond-buying.Elsewhere in Europe, the Riksbank is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Tuesday, throwing the focus of investors on its outlook statement for indications of how soon policy could be tightened. Policy makers in Hungary will probably prolong their wait-and-see position on rates.Further afield in the region, Botswana’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate at a record low on Thursday even with inflation picking up, while the same day in Egypt, policy makers are predicted to stay on hold despite having room to cut.Turkey’s central bank governor will address investors in his inflation report the same day. Markets will be looking for signs that he’s willing to risk the ire of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an opponent of higher borrowing costs, by raising interest rates after inflation reached 16.2% in March.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports out Monday should show that Brazil’s current account gap narrowed in March while foreign direct investment slowed from February’s 19-month high.Monetary policy in the time of Covid finds Brazil’s central bank staring down some uncomfortably warm inflation figures. The mid-month and wholesale readings out Tuesday and Thursday may cement bets that a short, sharp, front-loaded tightening cycle is on the cards. Data on hiring, unemployment, lending, government data and budget balances will round out the week.Look to Mexico’s GDP output report posted Friday for evidence that Latin America’s No. 2 economy lost some momentum in the first quarter even as it’s on track for a strong finish to 2021.Chile’s end-of-month data barrage features unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing and copper production. Chile is the world’s No. 1 producer of the metal.Though Colombia’s recovery stalled at the start of the year and inflation is testing lows last seen in the 1950s, odds are that the central bank will keep its key rate at 1.75% on Friday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba Investor 3D Calls for Strategic Review After CVC Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Toshiba Corp.’s largest investors is calling on the Japanese conglomerate to run a strategic review after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners proposed taking the company private for $21 billion.3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, said in a letter to the company’s board that it believes running a full and fair sales process was essential to rebuilding trust with investors after a tumultuous period that has included an investor revolt and the resignation of former CVC dealmaker Nobuaki Kurumatani as chief executive officer.“To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba’s management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company,” 3D Investment said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.3D Investment said its view is the fair value of Toshiba exceeds 6,500 yen per share, but that it should run a full sales process in order to determine the company’s valuation. The investment firm said it was disappointed Toshiba’s chairman didn’t respond to a previous request to run a review.The stock has seen large swings since the CVC proposal, with the shares closing as high as 4,895 yen on April 15, before falling in the past week. Toshiba shares rose 1.2% to 4,465 yen at the close Monday in Tokyo.If the company fails to run an auction, 3D Investment, the third-largest Toshiba investor, is prepared to either campaign to vote against the company’s board nominees at this year’s annual general meeting or call for a shareholder meeting to replace directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.CVC first approached the company earlier this month about potentially taking the company private. It reiterated its interest in an April 18 letter, saying that while it was not prepared to go hostile, it remained interested in acquiring the company.The private equity firm said it would “step aside” while Toshiba prioritizes its communication with shareholders after the management change but was prepared to reengage when the company was ready. Toshiba said in an April 20 statement CVC’s proposal lacks the required information and the board determined “it is not possible to evaluate it.”CVC has informal financing commitments from banks and has been continuing talks with potential partners including Bain Capital, people with knowledge of the matter said. Citigroup Inc. is advising CVC, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.Representatives for CVC, Citigroup and Bain declined to comment. Toshiba believes that being a publicly-traded company provides a “stable equity structure” suitable for enhancing long-term value creation, it said in an emailed statement. Any proposals will need to satisfy Toshiba’s “many stakeholders” including its shareholders.“The board will not disregard various proposals, including those to take the company private, as alternative options to enhance Toshiba’s corporate value,” it said in the statement. While there are “various hurdles” to taking the company private, Toshiba’s board will seriously evaluate any credible offers that are objectively “bona-fide and concrete,” it said.3D Investment said Toshiba’s board had an obligation to investors to explore any serious interest in the company, and that doing so would be consistent with its duties to good governance and an important first step in rebuilding trust with shareholders.It said it believed Toshiba is at “an important crossroad” with the recent resignation of its CEO, the expressions of interest from private equity suitors, and the ongoing process for maximization and distribution of the value of its stake in memory-chip business Kioxia Holdings Corp.“Our firm is focused on enabling Toshiba to realize its enormous potential for all stakeholders,” 3D Investment said, including the consideration of a new ownership structure. “If the board cannot demonstrate that it has objectively and properly considered this question, public shareholders will have no choice but to seek a more significant and ongoing role in governance.”(Updates with Toshiba response from 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.