Apple Inc (AAPL) CEO Timothy Cook Sells 196,410 Shares

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), a leading technology company known for its innovative consumer electronics, software, and online services, has reported an insider sell transaction by its CEO. According to a recent SEC filing, CEO Timothy Cook sold 196,410 shares of Apple Inc on April 2, 2024.The transaction was executed at a stock price of $169.33, resulting in a total value of $33,253,045.30. Following this transaction, Timothy Cook's total sales over the past year amount to 436,979 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Apple Inc indicates a trend of insider sells, with 17 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe.On the valuation front, Apple Inc's shares were trading at $169.33 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2,619,869.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.43, which is above both the industry median of 23.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $178.68, Apple Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, visit the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) summary page on GuruFocus.

