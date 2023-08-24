Is Apple Inc (AAPL) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) experienced a daily loss of -1.66%, with a 3-month gain of 4.08%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.95. This article aims to answer the question: Is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) fairly valued? We invite you to delve into our comprehensive valuation analysis to gain a clearer understanding of Apple's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a global leader in consumer electronics, known for its innovative products like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The company also offers a range of services, including Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Card, and Apple Pay. Apple's unique selling proposition lies in its integration of hardware, software, semiconductors, and services. The company's products are available online, in company-owned stores, and through third-party retailers.

As of August 24, 2023, Apple's stock price stands at $178.11, with a market cap of $2.80 trillion. The company's fair value, according to our proprietary GF Value, is $175.75, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. Here is a breakdown of Apple's income:

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on our GF Value calculation, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) appears to be fairly valued. Given this, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. It's crucial to review a company's financial strength, such as its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, before purchasing shares. Apple's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.57, ranking worse than 70.31% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, Apple's overall financial strength is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Here's a look at Apple's debt and cash over the past years:

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Apple has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $383.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.95 over the past twelve months, Apple's operating margin is 29.23%, ranking better than 97.73% of companies in the Hardware industry. This indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Apple's average annual revenue growth is 20%, ranking better than 85.88% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 22.8%, ranking better than 69.46% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Apple's ROIC was 31.88, while its WACC came in at 11.71.

Here's a historical comparison of Apple's ROIC vs WACC:

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 69.46% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Apple's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

