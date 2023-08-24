Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen a daily loss of -1.66% and a 3-month gain of 4.08%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.95, it begs the question: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer that question by offering an in-depth valuation analysis of Apple. Read on to discover more.

Company Introduction

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a renowned designer of a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods, among others. Apple also offers a range of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Card, and Apple Pay. The company is well-known for its integration of hardware, software, semiconductors, and services. Apple's products are distributed online, through company-owned stores, and third-party retailers.

As of August 24, 2023, Apple's stock price stands at $178.11, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $175.75. This places Apple in the category of being fairly valued. The company boasts a market cap of $2.80 trillion and sales of $383.90 billion.

Is Apple Inc (AAPL) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Analysis

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Apple's GF Value indicates that the stock is fairly valued. This valuation is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on Apple's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Story continues

Given that Apple is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Is Apple Inc (AAPL) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Analysis

Apple's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. It is therefore crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Apple has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.57, which is worse than 70.31% of 2243 companies in the Hardware industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Apple's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Is Apple Inc (AAPL) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Analysis

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, particularly in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Apple has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $383.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.95. Its operating margin of 29.23% is better than 97.73% of 2423 companies in the Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks Apple's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Apple is 20%, which ranks better than 85.88% of 2323 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.8%, which ranks better than 69.46% of 1948 companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method of determining its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Apple's ROIC is 31.88, and its WACC is 11.71.

Is Apple Inc (AAPL) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Analysis

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 69.46% of 1948 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Apple stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

