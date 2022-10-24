Apple increases US subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One bundle

Today marks another blow to subscribers and their wallets. Apple increased the subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Music and the Apple One bundle in the U.S. — joining various other companies that have raised the prices of their subscription plans this year.

Apple TV+ will increase by $2 monthly and $10 annually. Subscribers will be charged $6.99 per month or $69 per year.

This will be the first time Apple TV+ has raised its subscription price since its launch, signifying a frustrating time for streaming subscribers who have seen price hikes left and right lately. Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and YouTube Premium’s family plan all experienced price increases this year.

Apple Music is seeing a price hike of $1 for individual subscribers and $2 for families. The individual plan will now be $10.99 per month and the family plan will be $16.99 per month.

In June, it was reported that Apple Music quietly increased the price of its student plan in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Apple One is a subscription plan that bundles up to six Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. The new prices for the individual plan, family plan and Premier plan are $16.95/month, $22.95/month and $32.95/month, respectively.

An Apple spokesperson provided a statement to TechCrunch:

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

Apple recently raised the prices for in-app purchases on the App Store in many countries across Asia and Europe.