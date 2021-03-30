U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,051.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,908.00
    -36.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.20
    +7.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.61
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    -7.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0610 (+3.67%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    +1.88 (+9.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9590
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,467.64
    +2,055.96 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.69
    +42.53 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,369.16
    -15.36 (-0.05%)
     

Apple's repair store verification program is rolling out worldwide

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
Broken Apple iPhones are seen in a repair shop in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

When Apple announced its Independent Repair Provider Program for the US in 2019, the company said it had plans to expand to other countries, today it announced the certification setup will grow even more. A previous expansion reached Canada and Europe, and adding 200 more countries should cover "nearly all" of the places where Apple does business, giving "repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products."

Apple promotes the program as a way for third-party shops to have the same resources as its Authorized Service Providers, and complete common out of warranty repairs on iPhones and other devices. The program is free to join, but does require that shops guarantee an Apple-certified tech will do any repairs. For shops that are part of the program, the certification exam is free and can be taken online.

Customers can check if a shop is part of the program by visiting Apple's list here, while providers interested in joining should check here. Applications will open up this week in the following countries: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

  • Google AI is battling a 'Great British Bake Off' winner in a dessert face-off

    A Malteser and Marmite-based concoction is going up against one with soy sauce.

  • Sony will close the PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital stores this summer

    Sony will close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PSP on July 2, and August 27th on Vita.

  • A Jony Ive-designed Leica camera prototype is going up for auction

    The final prototype version of a Leica M camera designed by Jony Ive is going up for auction in June.

  • Otterbox’s new accessories are aimed at kids and their iPads

    OtterBox finally has a line of rugged iPad accessories for kids.

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • Apple Said To Be Mulling A Watch Variant Aimed At Extreme Users

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is considering launching a new Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at extreme sports athletes, according to a report by Bloomberg that cited people familiar with the matter. What Happened: The new watch is said to be aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in more extreme environments. Apple has internally discussed introducing the new watch variant later in 2021 or 2022 “at the earliest,” according to the report. The new watch will likely complement the Apple Watch Series 7, similar to how the company offered the lower-cost Apple Watch SE along with the Apple Watch Series 6 last year, as per the report. Apple is considering “a rubberized exterior” for the new watch that would be less prone to damage than the current aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium steel cases. The report also states Apple is looking to bring “extra impact-resistance and protection” to compete with rugged watches from Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (OTC: CSIOY) and other watchmakers. Further, Apple is said to be working on new swim-tracking features for the Apple Watch. See Also: Apple Watch, iPhone Can Remotely Assess 'Frailty' In Cardiovascular Patients Why It Matters: While the Apple Watch Series 6 is already water-resistant to 50 meters, the new watch is intended to appeal to extreme sports athletes. Apple had a 40% market share of the global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The Apple Watch is an important product for Apple and is part of the company’s wearables, home, and accessories segment that generated sales of $12.97 billion in the most recent quarter, up almost 30% year-over-year. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.5% higher on Friday at $121.21. Read Next: Apple Rolls Out Another Update To Fix 'Actively Exploited' WebKit Vulnerability In iPhone, iPad, and Watch Devices See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says AnalystApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden administration targets 30 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030

    The administration's plan lays out a target of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind projects nationwide by 2030.

  • Peloton is adding Verzuz battle playlists

    Classes will pit two artists' music catalogs against each other.

  • Niantic Labs CEO posts a teaser image of some AR glasses

    Augmented reality headsets could lead to hands-free 'Pokémon Go' and much more.

  • New York rolls out first digital COVID-19 vaccine passports in the US

    New York state has launched the US' first vaccine passports in the form of the mostly digital Excelsior Pass, but it's bound to stir ethical debates.

  • Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.2 patch is finally here

    The update is available to download on PC and consoles today, with the Stadia release to follow later this week.

  • Southwest to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max jets

    U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Monday it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted in the United States last year.The order signals the budget airline's show of confidence in Boeing's 737 MAX jets, ending speculation of a shift to jets made by European plane maker Airbus -- which would've been a massive blow to Boeing.The COVID-19 outbreak compounded troubles for the planemaker, forcing it to cut production after the nearly two-year grounding of the 737 MAX family, following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737's for Southwest through 2031.Each 737 MAX-7 carries a list price of roughly $100 million, though such jets usually sell for less than half their official value due to market discounts, aircraft industry sources have said.Shares of Boeing were up 3% in morning trade on the news.

  • U.S. Abandons Four-Year Antitrust Battle Against Qualcomm

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers are abandoning their lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc. that accused the company of abusing its dominant position in chips that power smartphones.The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it won’t seek a Supreme Court review of a federal appeals court decision last year that found Qualcomm’s practices weren’t anticompetitive.The decision formally ends litigation that began in January 2017 when the FTC, in the closing days of the Obama administration, sued Qualcomm. The agency won at trial but the decision was reversed by a three-judge panel on the U.S. appeals court in San Francisco, which found Qualcomm’s aggressive competition didn’t amount to illegal behavior and credited the company for its “disruptive role” in cellular service. The full court declined to reconsider the decision.FTC Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who wasn’t on the commission when the lawsuit was filed, said in a statement that although she agreed with the trial court decision that Qualcomm violated antitrust laws, the FTC is facing “significant headwinds” in trying to overturn the appeals court ruling.“Now more than ever, the FTC and other law enforcement agencies need to boldly enforce the antitrust laws to guard against abusive behavior by dominant firms, including in high-technology markets and those that involve intellectual property,” she said.Qualcomm said it was pleased with the agency’s decision.“Qualcomm got to where it is today by investing tens of billions of dollars in R&D and inventing technologies used by billions of people around the world,” Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm’s general counsel, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, we must preserve the fundamental incentives to innovate and compete.”When it was filed, the Qualcomm case represented one of the rare examples of U.S. antitrust officials taking action to stop allegedly anticompetitive conduct by a major company to protect its dominant position in a market.Since then, the FTC has sued Facebook Inc. in a case that seeks to break up the company, while the Justice Department filed a complaint Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Both cases accuse the companies of abusing monopoly power in violation of antitrust laws.The antitrust case against Qualcomm threatened to undermine the company’s business model. The company gets the bulk of its revenue from selling chips, but the majority of its profit from licensing the thousands of patents it owns on technology that underpins how modern phone systems work.The FTC accused Qualcomm of abusing its dominant position to extract excessive licensing fees from phone makers.(Updates with Qualcomm statement, in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

    The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup has a generator that can power your tools, and even a small scale construction site. So of course, we made pizza bagels with it.

  • Cathie Wood’s ETFs Ditch Ownership Caps, Add SPAC Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has spent months defending Ark Investment Management from critics who say the money manager has too much cash tied up in too few stocks. The firm’s latest move is handing them fresh ammunition.In a filing late last week, Ark altered the prospectuses for its exchange-traded funds to remove clauses limiting its exposure and concentration risks.The changes eliminate a 30% cap on how much of each fund’s assets could be invested in the securities of a single entity, and a 20% limit on the amount of a company’s shares an ETF could own.It also introduced language acknowledging funds may buy into blank-check firms and noting the risks of buying shares in special-purpose acquisition companies that haven’t yet decided what businesses they’ll own. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ticker ARKQ) last week bought shares of a SPAC backed by tennis star Serena Williams.These are eye-catching changes for Ark, founded by Wood in 2014. Concerns have swirled around the New York-based firm in recent months after a stellar year saw ETF assets surge at one point to more than $60 billion. Ark invests in companies involved with disruptive trends, which mean it has a limited pool of targets in which to deploy that money.“It seems like they’re willing to take on more single-stock risk if they truly believe in a company,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “It’s truly active management.”Testing the LimitIn February as its flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), peaked, the firm controlled 20% or more of at least three companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was spread across several funds, so didn’t yet test the 20% cap that’s now removed from prospectuses.In addition to deleting the general limits, the March 26 filing removed caps on ownership of depositary receipts, rights, warrants, preferred securities and convertibles.A representative for Ark didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The adjustments come on the eve of Ark’s first new ETF launch in two years. The ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) is due to begin trading on Tuesday, according the firm’s website.In a nod to the kinds of concentration risk some investors fret about, the new ETF’s second-biggest holding will actually be another Wood product -- 6.1% of the fund will be invested in Ark’s 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).“When you have a situation where the risk is concentrated and there is a lot of leverage in the system, it creates even bigger risks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.(Updates with ARKX fund information in final paragraphs, analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citigroup announces new investment banking unit in green push

    The new unit, to be called the Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition Group, will be headed by Steve Trauber and Sandip Sen, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday. The unit will include the chemicals, energy and power franchises, showed the memo from Tyler Dickson and Manuel Falcó, co-heads at Citi's Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory business. Trauber will oversee the unit's investment banking front, while Sen will be in charge of corporate banking, the memo said.

  • Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump

    Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught out. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, had triggered a fire sale of stocks on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said. A phone message left for Archegos at its New York offices on Monday morning was not immediately returned.

  • SEC Says It’s Been Monitoring Archegos Fallout Since Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s investment firm that has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement.Hwang’s New York-based Archegos Capital Management is at the center of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the companies sold were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.Banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. are warning investors that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is telling shareholders and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration is also monitoring the situation. She referred questions to the SEC.(Updates with comment from White House press secretary in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said.“The administration is committed to improving cyber vulnerabilities in the core services Americans rely on as a top cybersecurity priority,” Neuberger said on Monday. “We designed this initiative -- focused on the electricity utilities -- to achieve that. And, as with every element of our cybersecurity strategy, we’re doing it in partnership with the private sector.”The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.