Apple Insider Lowered Holding By 39% During Last Year

Looking at Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Apple Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Director of Corporate Accounting, Chris Kondo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$149 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$191, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 39% of Chris Kondo's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Chris Kondo.

Chris Kondo ditched 24.29k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$153. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Apple Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Apple. Specifically, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting Chris Kondo ditched US$709k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Apple Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Apple insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$1.9b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Apple Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Apple that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

