Apple iOS 12 preview: It's all about the polish

It's been three weeks since Apple officially revealed iOS 12, and since then developers have been putting that new software update through the wringer. Now it's your turn: The company just dropped its first public iOS 12 beta build, and if you're feeling particularly brave, you can enroll in the beta program here. I've been playing with the public beta for a few days now, and needless to say, I've spent more time than I care to admit making sure our Memojis look just right. (I'll leave whether I was actually successful up to you.)

To be clear, though, there's a lot going on in iOS 12 -- it took up about half of Apple's WWDC keynote this year for a reason. We'll have a full, more nuanced review when the software actually ships this fall, but here are a few things you can expect once you take the plunge and start getting a feel for Apple's new software today.

Better performance

One of Apple's biggest promises for iOS 12 is that it'll help the company's devices -- even really old ones -- run smoother than before. Remember, iOS 12 is compatible with devices as old as the iPhone 5s and the iPad mini 2. Both of those devices debuted in 2013, and as anyone still using one would probably attest, they don't run the way they used to. iOS 12 is supposed to change that. Unfortunately, my experience with the public beta build has been limited to an iPhone X, but if conversations between developer beta users on Twitter are any indication, those older devices are seeing a noticeable performance lift. (Now that the beta is available to everyone, I'll install it on some older iOS devices and update this story after some more testing.)

Given that the X is the newest, fastest phone in Apple's arsenal, you might not expect to see much of a difference between a unit running iOS 11.4 and one with 12. You'd be mostly right. My iPhone X running the public beta was marginally faster than an iPhone X on iOS 11.4, but don't expect this to be the case all the time. Apple has said that launching apps, loading the keyboard and accessing the share sheet inside apps generally happen faster in iOS 12, and my experience testing these two iPhone Xs side by side bore that out. While it does make the process of interacting with the iPhone X feel slightly smoother, it's not the kind of thing you'd necessarily notice in day-to-day use.

It's also worth noting that although you probably shouldn't use this public beta build as your daily driver, I haven't run into any deal-breaking issues just yet. That doesn't mean you won't, or that there aren't any to be found -- this software is still a ways off from completion, so I'd still only recommend throwing the beta onto a device you don't rely on every day.

I don't really see it.

Chris Velazco/Engadget

More ways to express yourself

You won't find any new message effects or keyboard options in iOS 12's Messages app, but there are still plenty of changes worth noting. For one, the camera experience is totally different: Rather than getting a live (if small) look at the viewfinder, tapping the camera button takes you straight into the camera interface. It's arguably more helpful than trying to line up a shot you want to send in a tiny window, but getting used to the change will take some time.

See, with iOS 12, you now have to open a separate Photos iMessage app if you want to send photos that are already stored in your Camera Roll. The benefit to having the camera interface take over inside Messages is that you're able to use that extra space to gussy up photos you've taken with new effects -- you can add animated text, filters and even stickers from packs to liven up your shots.

Story Continues