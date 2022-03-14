U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Apple iOS 15.4 update: iPhone users can now unlock their phones with Face ID and masks

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Unlocking your iPhone with Face ID? You can now keep your mask on.

Apple rolled out an update Monday for the iPhone which supports a feature on Face ID allowing owners to unlock their phones while wearing a mask.

The iOS 15.4 update will work on the iPhone 12 and newer smartphones, Apple said.

Before the update, the only way to unlock iPhones with Face ID and a mask required an Apple Watch. Once enabled, Apple Watch users wake their iPhone then glance at the screen to unlock it.

Details of the update were first unearthed after the launch of a developer beta in January.

The update also features new emoji and an additional voice option for Siri.

IPHONE SE REVIEW: The latest Apple phone is a great value starting at $429

DON'T DO THIS: 5 ways you’re ruining your expensive phone, laptop, tablet, and TV

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iPhone update: Apple users can unlock Face ID with mask in iOS 15.4

