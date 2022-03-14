Apple iOS 15.4 update: iPhone users can now unlock their phones with Face ID and masks

Unlocking your iPhone with Face ID? You can now keep your mask on.

Apple rolled out an update Monday for the iPhone which supports a feature on Face ID allowing owners to unlock their phones while wearing a mask.

The iOS 15.4 update will work on the iPhone 12 and newer smartphones, Apple said.

Before the update, the only way to unlock iPhones with Face ID and a mask required an Apple Watch. Once enabled, Apple Watch users wake their iPhone then glance at the screen to unlock it.

Details of the update were first unearthed after the launch of a developer beta in January.

The update also features new emoji and an additional voice option for Siri.

