AirPods will link with an Apple ID in iOS 15 to enable Find My support

We’ve known for a while that iOS 15 will grant succor to all of those who have lost, and lamented, their AirPods. Those true wireless earphones are small enough that it’s easy to misplace them, and desirable enough that some folks would want to pinch them. Now, 9to5Mac has found code inside the iOS 15 beta that better explains how this feature is going to work in practice, at least if you have the Pro or Max versions.

In its report, the site says that those AirPods will be linked with your Apple ID and use Bluetooth to help you locate them when they go missing. Even if they’re not connected to your phone, you should still be able to find them on the map via the Find My network. Unfortunately, it does look that, despite being tied to your Apple ID, the relevant AirPods will not have an activation lock attached to them. That means that, should some unscrupulous type find a pair on the street, they can remove them from the network.