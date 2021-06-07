Apple debuts iOS 15, bringing huge changes to the iPhone

Apple (AAPL) has unveiled the latest version of iOS, dubbed iOS 15. The company revealed the update on Monday during its virtual Worldwide Developers Conference 2021, or WWDC.

The changes to the operating system that powers millions of iPhones around the world include new notification settings, improvements to Messages, changes to Photos, and more. Here are the biggest changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 15.

Big changes to FaceTime

The FaceTime app is getting an overhaul to make video chats feel more natural for users by adding spatial audio, which allows audio to sound like it's coming from the direction in which a speaker is positioned in a call. If they're on the left, the sound will sound like it's coming from the left, and vice versa.

The company is also adding a feature that focuses specifically on your voice, blocking out background noise, as well as a means to take in even more of the sound around you. The new FaceTime Links option lets you plan a FaceTime call via Calendar invites or share links via text messages. The company is even allowing users without iOS devices to join FaceTime chats via web links, which Apple says will be encrypted just as they are on the iPhone or iPad.

Apple also debuted a new feature called SharePlay that lets you bring music and shows into your FaceTime calls, allowing you to listen and watch with friends and family. Shared controls will also let anyone in the call pause and play whatever you're listening to or watching. You'll also be able to watch shows via iOS's picture-in-picture mode or you can extend them to your TV via AirPlay.

Apple says SharePlay will work with Disney+. Twitch, Hulu, TikTok, ESPN+, and other services. Then there's a new screen sharing feature that lets you literally share what you're seeing on your screen with your friends, so you can show them what you're looking at online, or give them a hand with a quick instructional walkthrough if you're having trouble using an app.

Messages and Notification updates

Messages, meanwhile, is getting updates in the form of a feature called Shared with You, that allows you to view all of the news articles, and videos your friends have shared with you over time in your Messages, rather than losing them amidst your stream of back and forth texts.

The Photos app is also getting a Shared with You section to see photos that friends have shared with you. Apple says the only photos that will appear in your Photos app will be those that include your face, to prevent your library from becoming cluttered with screenshots and memes.

Notifications in iOS are also getting updates with improved icons and a feature called Notification summary. This will allow you to schedule when certain notifications appear and are ordered by priority. Notifications from people won't be in the summary, though, to make sure you still get messages the moment they're sent your way.

There's also a Do Not Disturb mode for Messages that will let people know that you're not taking texts at the moment, whether you're in a meeting or having dinner. Of course, people can still cut in by calling or alerting you that it's important.

There's also a new focus mode that allows you to set certain notifications for things like work or when you're out of the office. If you're at work, for example, only notifications for work apps will come through. Out of the office, you'll get notifications for non-work apps.

Live Text, Photos, and more

A new Live Text feature can now capture text from photos and paste them as text directly into emails or other apps. If you see a phone number in a shot, you can tap it and call it. Apple is also adding object recognition for photos, so they'll be able to identify pets and landmarks. It's something similar to Google's own Google Lens, though Google has years of experience behind its app, so it will be interesting to see how Live Text stacks up.

On the Photos side of things, there are changes to Memories that allows you to customize the look and audio behind your memories, with Apple pulling songs from its Apple Music library.

Apple has also announced that it will soon allow you to put your ID in your Apple Wallet. That means, in certain states, you'll be able to use your Apple Wallet to present your license. That's a major change, and goes along nicely with the ability to use your Apple Wallet to show your car insurance when you get pulled over.

