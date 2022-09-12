U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Apple iOS 16 releases on Monday: What to know about latest software update for iPhone

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

If you didn't preorder an iPhone 14, iPhone owners can still get the feeling of owning a new smartphone Monday.

Apple will launch iOS 16 on Monday, delivering a suite of new features to most iPhones. The timing of iOS 16's launch was revealed last Wednesday along with the iPhone 14.

Preorders for the iPhone kicked off last Friday. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will hit stores Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will launch next month.

Prices for iPhone 14 start at $799, topped by the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,099.

Here's everything you should know about the arrival of iOS 16.

Apple event 2022: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, new AirPods Pro unveiled

Buy an iPhone 14?: Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount instead

The reimagined Lock Screen in iOS 16 offers several new features, which compliments Apple’s decision to introduce an Always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro. Now users can glance at photos and widgets that offer helpful info while on the go.
What time will iOS 16 be released?

Apple said iOS 16 will launch on Sept. 12, four days before the iPhone 14 hits stores. Typically, the software update is available to download at 1 p.m. Eastern time, or 10 a.m. PT.

Which phones will support iOS 16?

If you own an iPhone 8 or later, then your phone will support iOS 16. Second generation or later models of the iPhone SE will also support the new software update.

Will all iPhones support every new iOS 16 feature?

A handful of features are only supported if your iPhone is running the A12 chip. How do you find this out? Basically, if you own an iPhone 8 or earlier, you don't have the chip. Features such as pulling live text from video or lifting subjects from an image aren't available on older iPhones.

What features won't be there Monday?

The most notable feature that won't launch until later this year is the iCloud Shared Photo Library, which allows iPhone owners to more easily share photos among family members or friends.

How to update iPhone with iOS 16?

The best way to check is to head to Settings, then General, then Software Update. Your iPhone will tell you whether iOS 16 is available.

When it is available, plug in your device or make sure your device has 50% battery life or more. Then tap "Install Now." Then prepare to wait. It could take a while.

What features are coming to iOS 16?

Edit or delete Messages after sending. Users can either edit or unsend a message in the Messages app up to 15 minutes after it's been sent. Both the sender and recipient must use the Messages app and run iOS 16.

Customizable lock screens. Users can apply different styles and fonts as well as additional information resembling mini-widgets that can show the weather, activity, alarms and more. The widgets resemble ones you can add to the face of an Apple Watch.

Focus mode upgrades. iPhone owners will have an easier time creating a Focus and transitioning between multiple Focus modes, such as shifting between work and personal uses or when you're about to go to bed, for example.

Passkeys for Safari. What if your iPhone essentially becomes your password? Passkeys offers a new way to sign in to services or websites by using your iPhone as a way to log in with Touch ID or Face ID.

What about WatchOS 9?

It's not just the iPhone getting an update. Apple Watch owners will see a big software update, too.

The update is available to owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 or later at the same time as iOS 16.

Among the big features available on WatchOS 9: Different ways to view workouts, enhanced workout summaries, a Medications app, sleep stages to better track how you sleep, and new watch faces.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iOS 16 release: What to know about Apple's iPhone software update

