Apple's educational iOS coding tool lets users build and submit App Store apps

Apple's WWDC event was big on iPadOS 15 news including word that it will usher a major update to Swift Playgrounds. For the first time, developers will be able to use their iPad to fully build and directly submit iPhone and iPad apps to the App Store.

According to Apple, the update marks a significant leap forward for its Swift platform, which was released in 2016 as a means for anyone to learn the basics of coding. Of course, that probably means that much of what is built using the app is not going to be overly complex.

For more elaborate apps, Apple has Xcode, a suite of developer tools that can be used to build software for its larger ecosystem, from macOS to WatchOS to tvOS. But, notably, the Swift Playgrounds change marks the first time developers will be able to create and submit apps from an iPad without the need for a Mac. The move signals that the platform is evolving from a rudimentary learning tool into a basic app development program. Though, for more experienced developers, nothing short of Xcode support for iPad will suffice.

With the introduction of Swift Playgrounds 4 later this year, Apple says users will also be able to take advantage of enhancements for list views, search experiences, in-app accessibility features, multicolumn tables and more.