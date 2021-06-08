U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.50
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,600.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,874.00
    +69.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,322.60
    +5.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.63
    -0.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.50
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    -0.13 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4147
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4100
    +0.1810 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,056.63
    -3,297.58 (-9.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.86
    -96.60 (-9.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.51
    +34.29 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Apple's educational iOS coding tool lets users build and submit App Store apps

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Apple's WWDC event was big on iPadOS 15 news including word that it will usher a major update to Swift Playgrounds. For the first time, developers will be able to use their iPad to fully build and directly submit iPhone and iPad apps to the App Store. 

According to Apple, the update marks a significant leap forward for its Swift platform, which was released in 2016 as a means for anyone to learn the basics of coding. Of course, that probably means that much of what is built using the app is not going to be overly complex. 

For more elaborate apps, Apple has Xcode, a suite of developer tools that can be used to build software for its larger ecosystem, from macOS to WatchOS to tvOS. But, notably, the Swift Playgrounds change marks the first time developers will be able to create and submit apps from an iPad without the need for a Mac. The move signals that the platform is evolving from a rudimentary learning tool into a basic app development program. Though, for more experienced developers, nothing short of Xcode support for iPad will suffice.

With the introduction of Swift Playgrounds 4 later this year, Apple says users will also be able to take advantage of enhancements for list views, search experiences, in-app accessibility features, multicolumn tables and more.

  • Apple will still release security updates for iOS 14 after iOS 15 comes out

    When iOS 15 is released, if you don't want to upgrade immediately then you can stay on iOS 14 and still receive security patches as they're released.

  • Buying Amazon Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to gain attention as it sets sales records and opens new lines of business. Fortunately, thanks to a competitive edge in retail and other businesses, Amazon could remain one of the smartest investments for the average stockholder. Amazon is a smart stock because it succeeds in so many areas.

  • The Morning After: Apple's WWDC 2021

    Today’s headlines: Apple announces iOS 15 at WWDC, with a focus on notifications and privacy, DOJ recovers 63.7 Bitcoins paid out in Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and Apple's watchOS 8 adds new mindfulness exercises and tai chi.

  • Apple will not release its VPN-like 'private relay' feature in China

    Apple's "privacy relay" feature won't be available in China.

  • What's on TV: 'Loki,' 'Ratchet & Clank' and 'FFVII: Advent Children'

    Also new this week: 'Indiana Jones' in 4K, 'Game Builder Garage' and 'Lupin' part two.

  • China Could Use Digital Yuan to Promote Capital Convertibility

    (Bloomberg) -- China could use the digital yuan in a cross-border “regulatory sandbox” program to test capital account convertibility between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, according to a proposal by a senior central bank official.Authorities could “explore allowing market entities with strong demand for cross-border financial services and controllable risks to use the digital yuan as a carrier in the pilot program of capital account convertibility” between the two cities, Xing Yujing, director of the

  • China pushes new candidate towards top of Huarong Asset Management

    China's banking watchdog named Liang Qiang, an asset management veteran, to the senior post of deputy communist party boss at China Huarong Asset Management Co, the state-run firm that has faced restructuring, the company said on Tuesday. Liang, now president of state-owned Great Wall Asset Management, was also recommended for the position of Huarong's president and executive director, the company statement said, citing a meeting of executives on June 4. Liang's appointment to the post was read out by an official from the watchdog, China Banking and Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), at the June 4 meeting, according to the statement.

  • Oman Is Planning a Second Debt Sale in 2021 With Dollar Sukuk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman picked banks including Citigroup Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc for its second Islamic bond offering this year, taking advantage of demand among investors hungry for higher yields and impressed by the Gulf Arab state’s economic overhaul.Citigroup, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank ABC and Bank Muscat will arrange an investor call on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory a

  • UPDATE 1-Switzerland must adjust to remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal, experts say

    Switzerland will have to find new ways to remain attractive to business, experts said on Monday, after Group of Seven (G7) nations reached a landmark deal to reduce the incentive of multinational companies to shift profits to tax havens. G7 finance ministers agreed on Saturday to back a global corporate tax rate of at least 15% to squeeze more money out of sprawling companies such as Amazon and Google..

  • Asia Reflation Momentum Puts Commodities, Shipping Stocks on Top

    (Bloomberg) -- Reflation trades are alive and kicking in Asian equities, where shippers and raw materials producers are outperforming both broader stock gauges and the surge in commodities prices as economies recover.Shares of Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. jumped 76% this year in Shanghai. Philex Mining Corp. has gained more than 40% in the Philippines, while Vietnam’s biggest steel producer, Hoa Phat Group, advanced 72%. Marine transportation was the top industry for benchmark indexes in Japan an

  • ECB Is Aligning With Fed in Double Act to Keep Stimulus Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank policy makers have all the evidence they need to keep in place their ultra-loose monetary stimulus when they meet on Thursday, thanks in part to their opposite numbers at the Federal Reserve.Despite a faster U.S. economic rebound from the pandemic and far higher inflation than in the euro zone, Fed officials have signaled they won’t slow bond buying at their own de

  • El Salvador president's bitcoin push casts shadow over IMF efforts

    LONDON (Reuters) -A push by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to make his country the first in the world to formally adopt bitcoin as legal tender has sparked concerns about the outlook for its programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Bukele said on Saturday he will send a bitcoin bill to Congress in days to come, touting its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad send remittances home. El Salvador's top trade official said the U.S. dollar would continue to be legal tender, underscoring that bitcoin transactions would be by choice and tied to the dollar exchange rate.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Rangebound Until Traders Get Guidance from CPI Data, Fed Meeting

    The CPI numbers, and what impact traders believe they will have on Fed policymakers at the June 15 -16 meeting will set the short-term tone.

  • Supply bottlenecks throttle German industrial output in April

    BERLIN (Reuters) -A lack of semiconductors, timber and other intermediate goods drove an unexpected fall in German industrial output in April, a further sign that massive supply bottlenecks are hampering the recovery in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output dropped 1.0% on the month after a downwardly revised increase of 2.2% in March. The drop in the headline figure was driven by a decrease in consumer goods production of more than 3% and a plunge in construction activity of more than 4%.

  • India’s Paytm Moves Ahead With Planned $3 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Paytm is asking employees to decide whether they want to sell shares in the digital payments pioneer’s planned initial public offering, taking another step toward what could be the country’s largest stock market debut ever.The startup, formally called One97 Communications Ltd., sent the “offer for sale” to its staff Monday as it prepares to file for the IPO, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. Paytm’s board has approved the offering plans in principle and is

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • A meme stock’s downward spiral: GameStop’s 14-year Fortune 500 run comes to an end

    GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

  • Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk

    British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management exited its bitcoin bet in April with a $1.1 billion profit amid worries over risk after quick gains in the cryptocurrency's price, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday. Ruffer made its bitcoin bet in November, in what was then one of the largest signals of rising institutional interest in the digital currency. "Long term, we remain interested in digital assets and the role they can play in real wealth preservation," the spokesperson said.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.