iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 public betas arrive in July

You won't have to wait ages to try Apple's major software updates this year. Apple has confirmed that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 will be available in July through the company's testing website. Developers already have access, but this is welcome news if you're eager to try new features on a personal device.

Each update has at least one clear draw. iOS 16 offers a much-improved lock screen with widgets and a customizable look. You can also expect major improvements to Messages, Wallet, Home and CarPlay. iPadOS 16, meanwhile, finally adds overlapping windows and proper external monitor support. Use macOS Ventura and you'll find improvements to multitasking, Spotlight searches and core apps, while watchOS 9 delivers big updates to fitness tracking, faces and notifications.

Like any beta, you'll want to be cautious about installing the public test releases. You'll likely encounter bugs and incompatible apps. These are for risk-aware early adopters, or at least those enthusiasts who can afford to install a beta on a secondary device. You'll want to wait for the polished versions if you absolutely need stable software.

