Apple releases iOS, macOS and watchOS updates to fix WebKit security flaws

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Only a week after rolling out major updates for its operating systems, Apple has released patches for iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS. The company said in support documents that the updates resolve WebKit flaws that may have been exploited. The issues concerned "maliciously crafted web content [that] may lead to arbitrary code execution."

Among the problems were a memory corruption issue and integer overflow on macOS and iOS, and buffer overflow and use after free issues on older iOS devices. To resolve the flaws, Apple has released iOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 and watchOS 7.4.1. Owners of older iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices that don't support recent versions of iOS can download and install iOS 12.5.3 instead.

Given that Apple believes the flaws could have been "actively exploited," it's a good idea to install the updates as soon as possible.

    Prime Video is becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football earlier than expected.

    Verizon has agreed a deal to sell its "Verizon Media" unit — including Engadget — to the investment firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.

    Here's a list of the best gifts for your new graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

    Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023.

    The issues and pitfalls presented by social algorithms are well-known and have been well-documented. So, really, what are we going to do about it?

    Apple released the first granular update for iOS 14.5.1 on Monday. It's only been a week since the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system launched, but there were several issues that needed addressing. Chief among them was a problem for some users that resulted in the new toggle to control App Tracking Transparency being grayed out. Apple has fixed this bug, as the company explains in the description of the update: This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. Among the many additions, iOS 14.5 includes an “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature that allows Apple Watch owners to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+ users, support for the PS5’s DualSense controller as well as the Xbox Series X controller, a crowdsourcing feature in Apple’s Maps app, a ton of new emoji characters, and worldwide support for 5G in Dual SIM mode on iPhone 12. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.5.1 or iPadOS 14.5.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go: iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (7th generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad mini (5th generation) iPad mini 4 iPad Air (3rd generation) iPad Air 2 As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

    Following last year's recall, GM has outlined a plan to fix the issue that caused five Chevy Bolt battery fires between 2017 and 2019.

    Twitter is opening up its Clubhouse-style audio feature to a lot more people, and plans to introduce paid ticketing.

    FanDuel has signed a deal with Spotify to make itself the exclusive sports betting partner of The Ringer.

    Epic Games has added another hyphen to its business with the acquisition of ArtStation, a hosting website for CGI- and videogame-focused artist portfolios.

    VW will design its own chips for self-driving cars, taking cues from its rival Tesla as well as Apple.

    (Reuters) -Warren Buffett ended years of speculation about who would succeed him at Berkshire Hathaway Inc by saying Vice Chairman Greg Abel would take over as chief executive officer if he were to step down. "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett said, according to a CNBC report on Monday. Buffett, 90, has never provided a timetable for his departure.

  • SPAC Crackdown Threatens Gauzy Forecasts That Power EV Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- The marriage between SPACs and clean-tech vehicle startups is on the rocks as regulators push for detail on the one thing most of them lack: a solid business.Stocks of electric-mobility firms like Nikola Corp., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Romeo Power Inc. that went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies are down at least 69% from dizzying peaks, as investors question whether their visions for a greener future are divorced from reality.For months, the SEC has raised concern that investors aren’t fully informed of risks embedded in SPACs, also known as “blank-check” companies. The agency warned in early April that the safe-harbor provision -- which allows sponsors, targets and others to make business projections -- protects participants only from private lawsuits, not SEC enforcement. Senator John Kennedy introduced legislation to boost disclosures for SPAC founders.A crackdown could chill the SPAC market, according to Carol Anne Huff, co-chair of Winston & Strawn’s capital markets practice. “Forward-looking statements are sometimes wrong, and issuers need comfort to make projections on good faith,” Huff said.Tighter rules would cut to the heart of the relationship between SPACs and green startups, which feed each other’s gauzy optimism. SPACs are publicly traded pools of money that seek to buy an existing company in a particular industry. Merging with an EV startup fulfills that goal, with an implied promise of big returns to come. The EV gets cash and protection -- the safe-harbor -- to tell public investors about its business plan and the green revolution.The SEC push for more substance jeopardizes this marriage of convenience. Already, SPAC filings dropped to about 30 last month, from February’s red-hot peak of 188.The risk isn’t hypothetical. Even with the safe harbor, SPACs targeting EVs and autonomous driving drew lawsuits more often than those in other industries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.SPACs paved the way to public markets for at least nine electric-mobility plays including EV makers, charging station operators and battery developers since 2020, with more coming.For a budding industry with tremendous growth potential such as clean tech, projections are critical, because there’s no past performance to tout and sometimes no product on the market, said Daniel Gross, a Yale University lecturer and chief investment officer of Climate Real Impact Solutions.“EVs are the future, but not today in terms of total penetration,” Gross said. “So if you can’t tell your story, how do you scale into a market that the investor community believes in?”Their audience is already wary, said Erika Karp, chief impact officer of Pathstone, an advisory firm to wealthy families. Sustainably minded investors are skeptical about SPACs, given that the starting premise -- you’ll find out what you own later -- is antithetical to that style of investing, which champions transparency, she says.“Investors in SPACs take a big leap of faith for the sponsor; the sponsor takes another leap of faith in the company they buy,” Karp said. “There are lots of leaps of faith going on here.”Nikola’s SkidOne dramatic blowup came from Nikola, which featured a colorful founder, Trevor Milton, and plans for an electric semi-truck and hydrogen fuel. Those helped Nikola forge a partnership with General Motors Co., which faltered amid accusations it misled investors. Nikola’s stock, which topped $93 last year, now hovers around $11.A representative for Phoenix-based Nikola said it’s “executing on our long-term strategy and vision to be a global leader in zero-emissions transportation.” Vernon, California-based Romeo declined to comment and Lordstown, named after the Ohio town where it’s based, didn’t respond to messages.Buzzy trends also boosted the appeal of EV-plays, notably the rise of environmental, social and governance. That’s apparent in the language of SPAC prospectuses, said David Pogemiller, chief of research firm Boardroom Alpha. More than a third of 500-plus filings he studied included such passages.Applying tenets of ESG investing such as transparency and good governance helps cut through the hype. Boardroom analyzed those filings and found only 43 had passages indicating serious intent, based on prominence, phrasing and frequency.Among the top 10 ranked for intent are SPACs tied to ex-NRG chief David Crane, including one that has a deal with charging-station operator EVgo; Riverstone’s Decarbonization Plus Acquisition SPACs, with one set to take public Hyzon Motors, a supplier of fuel-cell powered vehicles; and Peridot Acquisition, linked to lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle Corp.Overall, “greener” SPACs outperformed. Those 10 firms averaged 18% gains from their IPO offering through April 23, beating the total group’s 3.4%, Boardroom’s data show. Whether investors will get pickier is another matter.“There is a drive for ESG-branded products because fees are higher and investors don’t care, because there’s a perception they’re doing good for the world,” said Julian Klymochko, manager of a SPAC-focused ETF at Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s half-year profit climbed as a continued recovery in the nation’s economy drove a further reduction in pandemic loan-loss provisions at Australia’s second-largest lender.Cash earnings rose to A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$993 million in the same period a year earlier, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Monday. That beat the A$3.4 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm will pay a 58 Australian cent interim dividend.Westpac is the first bank Down Under to update investors this earnings season amid a V-shaped rebound in the economy that’s allowing lenders to wind back bad-debt provisions faster than initially expected. Chief Executive Officer Peter King is helming the firm’s sharper focus on core banking and efforts to drive down costs.“Most significantly, unemployment is falling and there are more people employed now than pre-COVID,” King said in the statement. “A strong labor market will continue to support growth in the economy.”The firm’s mortgage book for Australia grew by A$2.6 billion over the six months as an expansion in owner-occupier loans offset lower lending to investors. King warned that house-price growth will moderate as more homes come on the market for sale.Westpac will target an A$8 billion cost base by the full year of 2024, according to the statement. Meantime, the lender continued to reduce its branch network, shutting 40 in the first half of the year.These are “solid results overall,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Andrew Lyons, wrote in a report. Key InsightsNet interest margin on cash basis rose to 2.09% from 2.03%Return on equity climbed to 10.2% from 2.94%Westpac expect costs to increase in full-year 2021, before starting to fall in 2022Westpac New Zealand CEO David McLean will retire after more than 20 years with the group; firm continues to assess future of its NZ unitThe firm will see a A$372 million impairment benefit after booking a A$2.24 billion charge in the earlier periodMarket Reaction The shares rose 2.9% as of 10:10 a.m. in Sydney, extending this year’s surge to 33%. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says “The dividend of 58 cents a share and 60% payout ratio is a bit disappointing,” said Matt Ingram, a Sydney-based analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “And the cost target, where they are talking about taking more than $2 billion out by 2024, is hugely ambitious.”Get MoreFor more information on the results, click here.(Adds detail on Monday shares trading, cost cutting plans from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

    'What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?'

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

    'What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?'

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. manufacturers cooled in April as ongoing supply chain issues and materials shortages limited production efforts and enlarged backlogs.A gauge of factory activity fell to 60.7 from a more than 37-year high of 64.7 a month earlier, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. The report echoes separate figures showing euro-area manufacturers are also battling soaring materials prices and large numbers of unfilled orders.Persistent supply challenges are restraining otherwise robust momentum in manufacturing output, leading to record backlogs and driving materials prices higher. Factories and their customers have whittled down inventories to meet sturdy demand, the ISM figures showed.Purchasing managers “reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials,” Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing business survey committee, said in a statement.“Recent record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments of the manufacturing economy,” Fiore said.All ExpandAll 18 manufacturing industries reported growth. Among those with the largest expansions in April were electrical equipment and appliances, textiles, furniture and machinery.ISM’s measure of production softened to a three-month low of 62.5, held back by such capacity constraints. Semiconductor chip shortages have been stifling production at automotive plants.Meantime, the group’s gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since July 2008, underscoring shortages of inputs.A measure of factory stockpiles contracted at the fastest pace since August, while an index of customer inventories dropped to a fresh record low.Companies in Europe also reported higher costs for materials such as chemicals, metals and plastics and ran down their inventories to cope, according to IHS Markit data issued Monday.Select ISM Industry Comments“In 35 years of purchasing, I’ve never seen everything like these extended lead times and rising prices — from colors, film, corrugate to resins, they’re all up.” - Plastics & Rubber“The current electronics/semiconductor shortage is having tremendous impacts on lead times and pricing.” - Computer & Electronic Products“Demand is outpacing supply and will continue into the third quarter, when the supply chain is expected to be refilled.” - Chemical Products“Continued strong sales; however, we have had to trim some production due to the global chip shortage.” - Transportation Equipment“Steel prices are crazy high.” - Fabricated Metals“It’s getting much more difficult to supply production with materials that are made with copper or steel. Lots of work on the floor, but I am worried about getting the materials to support.” - Electrical Equipment & AppliancesThe ISM new orders and employment measures also eased to 64.3 and 55.1 respectively. Ahead of the government’s monthly employment report on Friday, economists are projecting the biggest monthly gain in manufacturing payrolls since June. Economists expect overall employment to rise by 980,000.Other manufacturing surveys highlight the underlying strength of the sector. Most regional Federal Reserve factory surveys improved in April, while IHS Markit’s manufacturing index also advanced from a month earlier.Looking ahead, a broader reopening of the economy and robust capital investment should support demand. Rebuilding depressed inventories will provide an additional tailwind to the sector.(A previous version of this story corrected sixth paragraph to remove historical reference for industries reporting growth)(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.