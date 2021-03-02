U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad returns to a record low of $299 at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Apple's 8th-generation iPad has gone on sale intermittently since its debut last September, and now you can grab it at a discounted price once again. Amazon has the space gray base iPad (32GB, WiFi) for $299, which is $30 off its normal price and an all-time low. The rose gold and silver models aren't as heavily discounted, but they both come in at $319 right now.

Buy 8th-gen iPad at Amazon - $299

This is the most affordable iPad you can get and, even at its regular $329 price, it's a great value for those that have never owned an iPad before or those that simply don't want to spend a ton and still get a solid tablet. While it looks the same as the previous model, it has Apple's six-core A12 Bionic chipset, which provides a healthy (and welcomed) performance boost. Gone are the hiccups one might have experiences on the 7th-gen model when playing games or otherwise taxing the iPad's internals. The 8th-gen iPad handles all kinds of actions well, including new features brought in the latest versions of iPadOS.

But the base iPad doesn't have most of the bells and whistles you'll find on the iPad Air or the iPad Pros — and that's one of the reasons why it's much cheaper than those other tablets. It sticks with TouchID and doesn't have FaceID capabilities and, instead of supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil, it only supports the first-gen model. However, it's likely that most people eyeing the base iPad don't mind skipping those features to get what we consider to be the best affordable tablet for most people. If you're willing to spend a bit more to get some of those advanced features, a few colors of the iPad Air are $40 off, bringing them down to $559.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • UAE’s Amanat Buys Cambridge Medical in $232 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings PJSC, which invests in health care and education, has acquired a local rehabilitation firm for an enterprise value of $232 million, underlining the robust demand for specialist medical services in the Gulf region.Amanat said it bought Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center following a bidding process through a combination of cash and debt from TVM Capital Healthcare, a private equity firm focused on emerging markets. Amanat’s shares rose as much as 2.6%, the most since Jan. 21. The stock pared gains and traded 2.2% higher as of 12:17 p.m. local time, the third-biggest increase among 37 members of the DFM General Index, which was up 0.1%.Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities -- two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.Aging populations and rising life expectancy have boosted demand for health care in the region. NMC Health Plc has attracted considerable interest for its UAE and Oman hospitals, while Saudi Arabia’s largest provider of dental care is considering a range of strategic options including a sale.“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat. With the acquisition and another business it already owns, Amanat expects to build the region’s biggest provider of post-acute care and rehabilitation services.With this transaction, Amanat has fully deployed the 2.5 billion dirhams ($680.6 million) it received from investors since it was listed in Dubai in 2014. TVM Capital Healthcare was advised by deNovo Corporate Advisors, a spokesman for the Dubai-based boutique bank said.(Updates with shares in third paragraph, deNovo’s role in final.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.