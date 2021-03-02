Apple's 10.2-inch iPad returns to a record low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's 8th-generation iPad has gone on sale intermittently since its debut last September, and now you can grab it at a discounted price once again. Amazon has the space gray base iPad (32GB, WiFi) for $299, which is $30 off its normal price and an all-time low. The rose gold and silver models aren't as heavily discounted, but they both come in at $319 right now.

Buy 8th-gen iPad at Amazon - $299

This is the most affordable iPad you can get and, even at its regular $329 price, it's a great value for those that have never owned an iPad before or those that simply don't want to spend a ton and still get a solid tablet. While it looks the same as the previous model, it has Apple's six-core A12 Bionic chipset, which provides a healthy (and welcomed) performance boost. Gone are the hiccups one might have experiences on the 7th-gen model when playing games or otherwise taxing the iPad's internals. The 8th-gen iPad handles all kinds of actions well, including new features brought in the latest versions of iPadOS.

But the base iPad doesn't have most of the bells and whistles you'll find on the iPad Air or the iPad Pros — and that's one of the reasons why it's much cheaper than those other tablets. It sticks with TouchID and doesn't have FaceID capabilities and, instead of supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil, it only supports the first-gen model. However, it's likely that most people eyeing the base iPad don't mind skipping those features to get what we consider to be the best affordable tablet for most people. If you're willing to spend a bit more to get some of those advanced features, a few colors of the iPad Air are $40 off, bringing them down to $559.

