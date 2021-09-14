Apple updates the entry-level iPad with a new A13 Bionic chip

Apple introduced a brand new iPad today, and one of its biggest features is that it ships with an A13 Bionic chip. Apple promises that it has a 20 percent faster performance than the previous iPad, from the CPU, GPU and the Neural Engine. The company also claims that the new iPad is three times faster than the top-selling Chromebook and six times faster than the top-selling Android tablet.

The new iPad also features a new front-facing 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that is especially useful for video calls. It has a 122-degree field-of-view and comes with Center Stage, a tech that we've already seen in Apple's iPad Pro. Similar to the tech on Facebook's Portal devices, Center Stage automatically detects people and dynamically adjusts the frame as you move around, or as more people join the call. The tech works in both portrait and landscape mode.

This Center Stage feature works not just on Facetime but in other video apps too, like Zoom, Bluejeans and WebEx. Plus, the tech isn't just for video calls. Users can also utilize the tech to record, stream and publish videos to apps like DoubleTake, Explain Everything and TikTok.

Elsewhere, the new iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, which adjusts the screen content to the color temperature of your surroundings. It will support existing accessories like Apple's Smart Keyboard and the first-generation Apple Pencil.

The latest iPad will ship with iPadOS 15, which has more intuitive multitasking thanks to Split View and Slide Over features, new widget layouts for the home screen, and systemwide Notes. Other iPad OS 15 features include the Translate app, Live Text that recognizes text in a photo, and Focus which lets users filter out notifications. iPadOS 15 will be available starting September 20th. It will be available for iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pros.

Apple's new iPad starts at $329 for 64GB, in silver and space gray finishes. WiFi + Cellular models start at $459. There's also a 256GB option. It'll be available starting on September 24th.

