JOBS:

Another 745,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 27

Filings up slightly after reaching the lowest level since November during the prior week.

Apple's iPad Air 256GB drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Sales on Apple iPads tend to quickly come and go based on supplies, so it's not always you can buy the popular tablet on the spot. But, as of right now, the iPad Air 256GB model with WiFi connectivity is down to an all-time low price of $680 on Amazon — and it's in stock. This is the latest fourth-gen version of the slim slate, which came out last fall and normally costs $749. Plus, it's on sale in four of the five available colors: rose gold, green, sky blue and space gray. 

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $680

Naturally, the biggest draw here is the increased storage space over the base 64GB model. That's ideal for those looking to use the tablet as a laptop replacement, though you'll have to fork out more for seperate accessories if that's your goal. But it's also a good shout for general multi-taskers, gamers and app and photo hoarders that want the peace of mind that the quadruple extra storage affords. 

Of course, it has plenty of other notable features, too. Among Apple's 2020 tablet range, the iPad Air received the biggest design overhaul, bringing it closer in style to the iPad Pro thanks to its slim bezels, flat edges and lack of circular Home button. The 10.9-inch display on the latest model is also a slight step-up from the 10.4-inch screen on its predecessor. 

Putting it through its paces, we noticed that it was an all-round zippy tablet that could handle powerful gaming, productivity and web browsing tasks without breaking a sweat. All that leaves is for you to decide whether you want it over the more expensive iPad Pro and its premium luxuries, like a higher-refresh screen, Face ID and a LiDAR scanner. Still, the $69 discount should clinch it for those put off by the Pro's $799 starting price.

