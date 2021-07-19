Apple's latest iPad Airs fall to all-time lows at Amazon

Now's a good time to snag an iPad Air as the latest models are down to record lows. Amazon is offering discounts on the full suite of Apple's svelte tablets including pricier cellular models with ample storage. Prices start from $500 for the 64GB iPad Air in space grey and green, an all-time low and $99 less than normal. For more storage, the 256GB model is currently $639 in rose gold, down from $749, another record low — while additional colors have dropped to $650.

WiFi will suit most, but for those who want to use it on the go, Apple's cellular iPads are down to $629 for the 64GB model (normally $729) and $780 for 256GB, typically $879. In terms of connectivity, you should notice quicker downloads straight off the bat, thanks to the jump to WiFi 6 (802.11ax), with 60 percent faster LTE speeds on cellular models.

The Air remains our top rated of Apple's tablets, with its 90 score slightly edging out the more powerful iPad Pro's 87 rating. Aside from the latter's M1 chip, 120Hz display and multi-camera setup, there's not much to separate the two devices.

Apple also just released the iPadOS 15 beta as a taster of the software improvements to come. Like the iPhone before it, the update brings widgets to the home screen, along with a persistent note-taking feature, a new Safari design and multitasking perks.

