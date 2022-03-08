Apple's new iPad Air vs. the Galaxy Tab S8 and Fire HD 10

Since you’ve been spending so much time at home these past two years, you could probably use a better tablet for when you’re kicking back on the couch or hanging out in the yard. And Apple’s new iPad Air might just be the screen you need in front of you. The company finally brought its home-grown M1 chip to the iPad Air for better working and gaming, but it is really your best option?

The major competition includes Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 unveiled last month, and Amazon’s stalwart Fire 10 HD from 2021. We’ve got these three 10-ish-inch tablets and all their specs below, so you can get an idea of which one might hit the spot for you; stay tuned for our full review of the iPad Air later this spring.

iPad Air (2022) Galaxy Tab S8 Fire HD 10 Plus Price $599 $700 $180 / $220 Dimensions 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches) 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm (9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches) 247 x 166 x 9.2 mm (9.72 x 6.54 x 0.36 inches) Weight 462g (1.02 pounds) 503 g (1.10 pounds) 468 g (1.03 pounds) Display 10.9-inch IPS LCD 11-inch LTPS LCD 10.1-inch IPS LCD Resolution 2,360 x 1,640 (264 ppi) 2,560 x 1,600 (274 ppi) 1,920 x 1,200 (224 ppi) Processor Apple M1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek MT8183 Helio P60T CPU 3.2 GHz octa-core 3 GHz octa-core 2 GHz octa-core RAM 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB 32 / 64 GB External storage None microSD up to 1 TB microSD Rear camera Wide: 12 MP, f/1.8 Wide: 13 MP, f/2.0

Ultra-wide: 6 MP, f/2.2 5 MP Front camera 12 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/2.4 2 MP Wireless 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ac Battery 28.6 Wh 8,000 mAh 6,500 mAh OS iPad OS Android 12 Android 9

Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!