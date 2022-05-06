Apple's iPad mini is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

As the first week of May comes to a close, a number of our favorite gadgets remain on sale, with some at record-low prices. Apple's latest iPad mini is the cheapest we've seen it at $400, while most AirPods have been discounted. Also, a bunch of Kindles are on sale at Amazon and you can still pick up a Roomba from iRobot for hundreds of dollars less than usual. Here are the best tech deals this week that you can still get today.

iPad mini

Apple iPad mini 2021

Apple's latest iPad mini is $100 off right now and down to $400, which is the lowest we've seen it. We still consider it to be the best small tablet. you can get, and the 2021 version earned a score of 89 from us for its modern design, solid performance, improved front cameras and USB-C charging.

Buy iPad mini at Amazon - $400

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $175, which is 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 87 for their improved fit, good audio quality and solid ANC.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $175

AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

If you still prefer the original design to Apple's AirPods, you can grab the second-gen earbuds for $100 right now. That's 37 percent off their normal rate and only $10 more than their record-low price. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $100

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

The high-end AirPods Max are $100 off and back down to $449. While not an all-time low, it's close to the best price we've seen. We gave the cans a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and handy onboard controls.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is cheaper than ever right now at $40. That's $20 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen it. Nintendo's first-party games rarely go on sale like this, so if you haven't picked up the cozy title yet, now's the time to do so.

Buy Animal Crossing at Amazon - $40

Elden Ring

'Elden Ring' for PlayStation falls to $50, plus other video game deals

Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Elden Ring are still $10 off and down to $50 — a pretty good discount for a popular new title. The game has been widely acclaimed since it came out, despite some performance issues that have now been resolved. You could easily get lost in its open world, intriguing story and challenging gameplay.

Buy Elden Ring (PS5) at Amazon - $50 Buy Elden Ring (PS4) at Amazon - $50

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Both the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 models are $76 off and down to a new record low of $174. We gave the Galaxy Watch 4 a score of 85 for its bright, crisp display, comprehensive head tracking and improved third-party app support.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 at Amazon - $174

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite returns to an all-time low in new sale

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is 25 percent off and down to an all-time low of $105. It has a number of improvements over the previous model, including a larger screen with more front lights, an adjustable warm light and USB-C charging. Also, the standard Kindle is down to $55 and the Kindle Oasis is on sale for $200.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $105 Buy Kindle at Amazon - $55 Buy Kindle Oasis at Amazon - $200

Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon's Echo Show 8 is back down to an all-time low of $90 right now, while the tiny Echo Dot is on sale for only $28. The Show 8 is one of our favorite smart displays and we gave it a score of 87 for its minimalist design, lovely screen and good sound quality. These deals are part of a larger Amazon device sale that may have some good gift options if you're still on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift.

Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $90 Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $28 Shop Amazon device deals

LastPass Premium

LastPass password manager app

Through May 9th, new and free LastPass users can upgrade to a paid account and save 20 percent. That will bring a Premium membership down to around $29 annually instead of the usual $36, while Families would cost about $38 annually and Business down to $58 per user each year.

Subscribe to LastPass

Samsung 2022 Frame TVs

Samsung The Frame TV 2022

Samsung's latest Frame smart TVs have been discounted on Amazon, so you can grab the 55-inch model for $1,297, which is $200 less than usual. A few size options are on sale, so you can choose the one that fits best in your home. It's rare to see sales on the latest TV models, and these new Frames have a new matte finish that helps reduce reflections, so they will hopefully blend even more into your home when you have them on Art Mode.

Shop Samsung 2022 The Frame TVs

Roomba 694

iRobot's affordable Roomba 694 is still on sale for $180 right now, which is a record low. This is one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums thanks to its easy to use mobile app, good cleaning power and sleek design.

Buy Roomba 694 at Amazon - $180

Roomba j7+

The Roomba j7+ robo-vac and the Roomba s9+ are both $200 off right now and down to $599 and $799, respectively. These are both advanced machines from iRobot, with the j7+ sporting a pet poop detection feature, while the s9+ has the strongest suction power of all of the company's robot vacuums. Both also come with clean bases, so you won't have to empty their dustbins manually after each cleaning job.

Buy Roomba j7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba s9+ at Amazon - $799

Beats Fit Pro

The new Beats Fit Pro earbuds are $20 off and down to $180. That's one of the best prices we've seen all year, and they earned a score of 87 from us for their comfortable fit, punchy bass, solid ANC and loads of handy features.

Buy Beats Fit Pro at Amazon - $180

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are back down to a record low of $100. We gave them a score of 84 for their tiny, comfortable design, balanced sound and quick-pairing on both Android and iOS.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $100

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra's new Elite 4 Active earbuds are $20 off and down to $100, which is a new record low. The budget-friendly Elite 3 are also on sale and down to only $60. We gave the Elite 4 Active a score of 84 for their comfort fit, solid sound quality and customizable ANC, while the Elite 3 came in at 88 thanks to their good battery life, reliable onboard controls and comfortable fit.

Buy Elite 4 Active at Amazon - $100 Buy Elite 3 at Amazon - $60

New tech deals

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11s

Anker's Eufy RoboVac 11s is on sale for $150 thanks to a discounted price and an extra $50 coupon on the product page you can clip before adding the item to your cart. We consider it to be one of the best cheap robot vacuums you can buy due to its slim frame that helps it get under furniture, good suction power and included physical remote which lets you change cleaning modes, set schedules and more.

Buy Eufy RoboVac 11s at Amazon - $150

JBL Charge 5

JBL's Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is down to $150, which is only $20 more than its all-time low. This earned a spot in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide thanks to its bright sound, long battery life and USB-C port for charging.

Buy JBL Charge 5 at Amazon - $150

