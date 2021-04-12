U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

Apple's iPad mini drops to $345 at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

For the first time since early February, the latest iPad mini is on sale at Amazon. You can get the 64GB silver or space-gray model of the tiny tablet for $345, which is roughly $55 off its normal price. Last time it was on sale it was $10 cheaper at $335, but this new discount is still a good one if you've had your eye on the tablet for some time.

Buy iPad mini (silver) at Amazon - $345 Buy iPad mini (space gray) at Amazon - $345

While this version of the iPad mini came out in 2019, we still consider it to be the best small tablet for most people. We gave it a score of 85 in part for its compact design — it has a 7.9-inch Retina display that will be much better to read e-books and comics on than your smartphone's panel, not to mention it gives you more space to play games, browse the web and more.

Unfortunately, the overall look of the iPad mini is a bit dated — it still has chunky bezels around its screen and the physical Home button. But that also means the mini supports TouchID, a feature that many will likely be happy to have in lieu of FaceID. At the time of its release, Apple upgraded the iPad mini with an A12 Bionic chipset and it gave the slab a good amount of power. We also appreciate its 11-hour battery life and its support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

If you're looking for an e-reader-sized tablet that can handle most anything you'll throw at it, the iPad mini is the one to get. Now, there's a chance Apple could announce a new iPad mini sometime soon. Rumors about such a new model have been swirling along with those of new iPad Pros and Apple's long-awaited AirTags. The company usually has a hardware event in the spring, but it's still unclear when that event will happen this year — if at all. Nevertheless, if you're unwilling to wait for the next event's worth of announcements to drop, this current deal on the iPad mini is a solid one to consider.

