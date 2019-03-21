Apple iPad Mini review: The mighty Mini’s triumphant return

Apple’s (AAPL) iPad Mini has, for years, been my favorite tablet on the market. Its 7.9-inch display and lightweight design make it perfect for tossing in my bag to play games, watch movies, and check emails on the go without having to pull out my laptop.

My own iPad Mini 3 has been a constant companion for years through work trips and weekends away from home. It even made the trek to Japan with my wife and me for our honeymoon last year. But that version of the Mini was originally released in 2014, and its successor, the Mini 4, debuted in 2015. That’s quite a long time to let the slate go without either updating it, or killing the line for good.

Apple has revamped its iPad Mini with improved performance, a brighter display and Apple Pencil support. (image: Apple)

Thankfully, Apple chose to give the little slate a shot in the arm with its new 5th-generation iPad Mini. Simply called the iPad Mini and available now for $399, the slate features dramatically improved performance, a brighter display, and Apple Pencil support. And after spending a few days with it, I can say that the latest Mini looks like an easy replacement for my trusty tablet.

Same on the outside, familiar on the inside

Despite the roughly four-year gap between the launch of the Mini 4 and the new Mini, both slates look virtually identical. Would I have liked it if Apple upped the tablet’s design and outfitted the new Mini with an edge-to-edge display like its iPad Pro? Sure, but then the tablet’s $399 price tag would likely look a lot different. Besides, the Mini’s styling isn’t exactly unappealing.

Still, looking at the tablet next to, say, an iPhone XS or XR makes the slate seem like an anachronism. It’s almost like getting a view of where Apple’s design team has been and where it’s going.

Compared to the vast majority of tablets on the market, though, the Mini is still a design winner thanks to its sleek lines and rounded frame. Couple that with its sturdy build—my Mini 3 has survived more falls than I can remember—and you’ve got a slate that stands out in the category.

The new Mini also gets an improved screen compared to its predecessor. It’s still a Retina display, but this time Apple has included its True Tone technology. That automatically adjusts the panel’s coloring to give you the best viewing experience depending on the ambient lighting around you.

There is, however, the question of whether you need a 7.9-inch tablet if you already have a 6.5-inch smartphone like the iPhone XS Max. And while those two numbers look relatively close on paper, in real life, there’s a pretty significant difference between the XS Max and Mini. I was using TurboTax on the XS Max, and while the phone’s screen is certainly large, I felt like I needed the extra real estate of the Mini to better see the various lines and options in the app.

The iPad Mini's size is perfect for tossing in your bag, or your jacket pocket. (image: Apple)

And although I regularly watch movies and TV shows on the XS Max, the luxury of being able to pull out the Mini with its larger display makes the experience far better. Sure, you could say the same thing about the 9.7-inch iPad or the new 10.5-inch Air, but the Mini can also slide into my jacket pocket without issue.

