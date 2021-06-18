Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage is $100 off at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Pro is a powerful, future-proofed tablet with the same chipset as the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, and the new iMac. Though it's barely been out a month, Amazon has already cut the price of the larger, 12.9-inch model with WiFi and 256GB storage. Right now, the iPad Pro is available for $1,099, a saving of $100, which you could put toward a keyboard.

Buy 2021 iPad Pro at Amazon - $1,099

We awarded the "immensely powerful" tablet a review score of 87 upon its release. The M1 system-on-a-chip handles even the most taxing tasks — like 4K video editing — relatively quickly. Meaning gaming and browsing the web is a breeze for the mighty processor. As for the battery, Apple says you can expect 10 hours of use from a single charge, which we managed in our review most of the time.

Design-wise, the new model is a little thicker and heavier, but that's mainly due to the Liquid Retina XDR display, which takes up more space than Apple's traditional LCDs. The change is especially noticeable when you're streaming. The full-screen brightness shoots up to 1,000 nits when you're watching a movie or video, and bright elements in HDR can hit 1,600 nits.

The front-facing camera has also received an upgrade: It now packs a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that should spruce up FaceTime and Zoom calls. A new feature called Center Stage, meanwhile, uses machine learning and the expansive field of view you to keep you centered in the frame, even when you move around.

What's more, Apple's new iPadOS 15 is due in the fall, with new features including a redesigned Home Screen with integrated widgets and the App Library, new multitasking tools and views and a Notes update that lets you share notes and quickly access the app.

To sum up, the iPad Pro is a truly premium device with a rich variety of features. As you can tell by the price, it veers closer to a laptop than a regular tablet. Apple also offers storage options up to a whopping 2TB, a smaller 11-inch screen, and 5G support. All of which can fluctuate the price from $799 for the base model up to a cool $2,399 for the highest-specced version.

