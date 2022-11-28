Apple iPads are on sale for Cyber Monday, including $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Cyber Monday is going strong with tons of tech deals on popular devices, including Apple products. Right now, shoppers can save on several iPad models and accessories.

Highlights include up to $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro, $30 off the 2021 iPad, and $50 off the latest iPad Air. We're also seeing worthwhile discounts on the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, which can both enhance your iPad experience.

It's unlikely these iPad deals will last after today, so we recommend jumping on these discounts while they remain available. For more deals, be sure to check out our regularly updated roundup of all the best Cyber Monday deals.

Is Apple having a Cyber Monday Sale in 2022?

Apple isn't discounting its products directly on Cyber Monday, but it is offering free gift cards worth up to $250 with select purchases. You can also find many Apple devices on sale at other retailers.

Which are the lastest models of iPads?

Apple's current lineup of iPads includes the 2022 iPad Pro, 2022 iPad, 2022 iPad Air, and the 2021 iPad Mini.

You can also still find the older 2021 iPad Pro and standard 2021 iPad at some retailers, typically at lower prices than the newer models.

Where can you find the best Cyber Monday iPad deals?

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart tend to offer the best iPad deals on Cyber Monday. These stores often match deal prices as well, so you can sometimes find the same model on sale for the same amount at each website.

