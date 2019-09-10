Apple reveals iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled its latest batch of iPhones — the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — which all offer improved cameras, build quality and more

The iPhone 11 starts at $699, while the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, respectively and are available Sept. 20. They replace Apple’s existing phones, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

The company is keeping the XR around and will now charge $599 for the handset.

The biggest upgrade to the new iPhones comes in the form of their new cameras, including a second lens on the iPhone 11 that allows users to zoom out giving them a great field of view.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max now get three camera lenses, which allow users to zoom in on subjects, take standard wide-angle images, and ultra-wide angle photos.

Three sizes

Like Apple’s last generation of iPhones, the new devices come in three sizes. There’s the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max both come with Apple’s OLED Super Retina XDR Display, while the iPhone 11 gets an LCD panel.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone 11 as he delivers the keynote address during a special event on September 10, 2019.

OLED screens offer more robust colors and deeper blacks than LCD panels, thanks to the fact that each pixel in an OLED display illuminates itself, rather than using a backlight. That also helps with battery life, since if the screen is showing something black, the phone can turn off those pixels. That’s not the case with LCD screens.

All new cameras

The biggest change you’ll notice to the new iPhone lineup is around back. The iPhone 11 now comes equipped with two camera lenses, a standard wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide lens that lets you capture more content in one shot. You do this with a 1x optical zoom out.

Apple says its camera also uses a new HDR feature that improves colors in your images. The company has also added stereoscopic depth for the entry-level iPhone, something that wasn’t available on the iPhone XR, since it lacked a second camera lens.

The iPhone 11’s new Night Mode significantly lightens images to make subjects far more visible in low-light situations. The company does this with a slew of software tricks. This may give Google’s excellent Night Sight a run for its money as the best low-light camera mode available for a smartphone.

CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, meanwhile, get three rear camera lenses: a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a new ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. That third lens will allow you to capture images of things like landscapes or large group photos without having to either back up too far from your subjects or taking a panorama image.

Samsung currently offers an ultra-wide angle lens on its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 devices. Other smartphone makers have been pushing the lens limit for some time now. Nokia’s PureView phone, for example, has a whopping five cameras on its rear.

The iPhone11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max’s three cameras sit in a new square enclosure that makes the cameras far more prominent than ever before. The iPhone 11 has the same square enclosure on its back panel, though that holds the phone’s two cameras and flash.