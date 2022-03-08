Apple adds green color options to its iPhone 13 lineup

Apple is updating the iPhone 13 lineup with two new shades of green: an unnamed dark green color for the iPhone 13 and "alpine green" for the iPhone 13 Pro. CEO Tim Cook showed off the new colors at the company's "Peek Performance" event. Both new colors go on sale March 18, with pre-orders opening on Friday.

While the two shades of green are similar, the "alpine green" finish is slightly metallic. According to Apple, it was made with "multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface." The new finishes add another pop of color to the iPhone 13 lineup, which has been available in gold, silver, graphite and "sierra blue."

For now, it seems green colors will be exclusive to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The newly-announced iPhone SE is available in just three finishes: red, "starlight" white and "midnight" black.

