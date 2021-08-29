U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +1.32 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,700.01
    -296.86 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.95 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Rumor hints the next iPhone might boast satellite communication

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

You might not have to wait too long for an iPhone with satellite communication built-in. According to 9to5Mac, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the next iPhone (possibly called iPhone 13) will include support for low-Earth-orbit satellite calls and messages. You could get in touch on a remote camping trip without any cell service, and without buying a separate satellite communicator.

The iPhone would supposedly use a modified version of Qualcomm's X60 modem to talk to satellites. It's not certain if satellite support would be limited to certain apps, although we wouldn't be surprised if that were the case. Mobile satellite service is often far slower than conventional cellular data, ruling out many of the internet-intensive apps people take for granted.

There's good reason to be skeptical. A Bloomberg rumor from 2019 had Apple developing satellite technology for the iPhone, but the team reportedly hoped to ship a product within five years — two years might be too early, assuming the leaks were accurate in the first place. There are also logistical questions to address, such as the choice of service providers. Satellite service has historically been expensive, and it might be a tough sell even if you regularly venture beyond cellular coverage.

Many expect Apple to launch the new iPhone lineup in September. It's not certain if this would be limited to Pro models or reach the entire iPhone range.

If there is a satellite linkup, though, Apple might have a stronger hook for the new iPhone than rumored display and camera upgrades. This would be the first mainstream smartphone offering connectivity virtually anywhere on the planet, and competitors might not match the feature for a while.

  • Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

    A group of hackers in Belarus infiltrated almost every part of the the country's authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime.

  • Sony's revised PS5 model has a smaller, lighter heatsink

    Sony's first revised PS5 has a smaller heatsink that saves a lot of weight — but it might come at a cost.

  • Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to all-time low price of $71 in one-day sale

    Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is down to a new low of $71 in a one-day sale.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Doing the most and yet not enough

    Despite a ton of progress, Samsung's latest Fold still won't replace traditional smartphones.

  • GoPro's next Hero action camera might offer a leap in image quality

    A leak hints the GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera will pack improved video quality and a better sensor.

  • Get the Sony a7 III with One of Sony’s Best Lenses for a Deal

    We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Right now is probably the best time to grab the Sony a7 III and something like an 85mm f1.8. Eventually, these deals will be gone, but Sony cameras and lenses are still enjoying some awesome rebates right

  • Microsoft might not deliver Windows 11 updates to PCs with old CPUs

    Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU.

  • Google reportedly offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store fees

    An unsealed lawsuit accuses Google of offering Netflix a sweeter deal on Play Store fees to keep it quiet.

  • Apple will repair your faulty iPhone 12 earpiece for free

    Apple has launched a repair program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models with faulty earpieces that won't emit sound during calls.

  • Better Online Dating Stock: Bumble or Match Group

    Back in February, I compared Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) to its larger online dating rival Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). At the time, I believed Bumble's simpler business model, female-friendly approach, and lower valuation made it a better investment. Did I overestimate Bumble's appeal, or will it still outperform Match as the pandemic passes?

  • Twitter is finally rolling out Ticketed Spaces

    Twitter is finally starting to roll out Ticketed Spaces, a feature that allows creators to charge for access to its live audio chat feature.

  • What the Metaverse is and why it matters to you

    In the summer of 2021, the Metaverse became a thing, a thing that will become bigger than COVID, or the stock market for that matter.

  • How Is Nvidia Trying To Win The Arm Deal?

    Reuters reports that NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its widely criticized $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm early next month. The regulators will launch a full-scale 90-day investigation after a 25-day preliminary review. Nvidia agreed to address every concern raised by the European Commission, the Guardian reports. Nvidia claims to have won the support of Arm customers Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), and Marvell

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Where Will UiPath Be in 5 Years?

    As is often the case with its press conference events, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made a splash in August with its AI Day event, unveiling its work on a "humanoid robot" that could one day act as an in-person assistant for physical tasks. Some platforms, like UiPath, use advanced machine learning techniques to make them better at more advanced tasks.

  • Microsoft is discontinuing its Office apps for Chromebook users in favor of web versions 

    Since 2017, Microsoft has offered its Office suite to Chromebook users via the Google Play store, but that is set to come to an end in a few short weeks. As of September 18, Microsoft is discontinuing support for Office (which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook) on Chromebook. Microsoft is not, however, abandoning the popular mobile device altogether.

  • Razer’s Anzu smart glasses are the office accessory you never knew you needed

    I love to multi-task, and when my gear can do it too, that just makes me really happy.

  • Facebook Has Enterprise Dreams

    Mark Zuckerberg has built the largest social network in the world, but that won't be the end of Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) evolution. Not only is Workplace available for businesses, it's at the center of Oculus for Business, the company's enterprise VR offering. What is Workrooms?

  • $10 Keyboard vs. $55 Keyboard vs. $250 Keyboard: What’s the difference? [Video]

    In this video, we try to answer one question: why does a Logitech G915 cost $250 when a K120 only costs $10?! And what about the K845, which costs $55? YouTuber and computer expert Danny from Nerd On A Budget joins Pete from Slickdeals to check out the differences between cheap and expensive keyboards, and …

  • T-Mobile hacker calls the carrier’s security ‘awful’ in new interview

    It’s been over a week since T-Mobile confirmed a hack of its servers affecting tens of millions of customers. The carrier closed the access point quickly, but the hacker had already started selling stolen data by then. This week, as T-Mobile deals with the fallout of the breach, a hacker claiming responsibility for the attack … The post T-Mobile hacker calls the carrier’s security ‘awful’ in new interview appeared first on BGR.