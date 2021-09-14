U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

The iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: It's all about their screens

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·3 min read

Another Apple event, and another set of Pro-styled phones to tempt you, now with Super Retina XDR screens and Pro Motion. But the company doesn't command the larger-display market, facing off against Android stalwarts like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro. Below you’ll find the specs of these four phones all lined up for your perusal, though to get a full review you’ll need check back here at Engadget later this fall.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9 Pro

Pricing

$999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499

$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599

$1,200 / $1,250 / $1,380

$1,069

Dimensions

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 78.1 x 0.3 inches)

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches)

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm (6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

204g (7.19 ounces)

240g (8.46 ounces)

229g (8.07 ounces)

197g (6.95 ounces)

Screen size

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

6.8 inches (172.72 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

Screen resolution

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)

3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi)

3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi)

Screen type

Super Retina XDR

Super Retina XDR

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

Battery

Up to 22 hours (non-streamed video)

Up to 28 hours (non-streamed video)

5,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Wide, 12MP, f/1.5
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Wide, 12MP, f/1.5
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle: 108MP f/1.8
Telephoto 1: 10MP, f/2.4
Telephoto 2: 10MP, f/4.9

Four cameras:
Main, 48 MP, f/1.8
Ultra-wide, 50 MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8 MP, f/2.4
Monochrome, 2 MP

Front camera(s)

12MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

40MP, f/2.2

16MP, f/2.4

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K at 30 fps

SoC

Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

CPU

Unknown hexa-core

Unknown hexa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

2.84 GHz octa-core

GPU

Unknown quad-core

Unknown quad-core

Adreno 660

Adreno 660

RAM

Unknown

Unknown

12 / 16 GB

12 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

6 GHz 802.11ax

6 GHz 802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.2

v5.2

v5.2

Operating system

iOS 15

iOS 15

Android 11

Android 11

Other features

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

