The iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: It's all about their screens

Another Apple event, and another set of Pro-styled phones to tempt you, now with Super Retina XDR screens and Pro Motion. But the company doesn't command the larger-display market, facing off against Android stalwarts like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro. Below you’ll find the specs of these four phones all lined up for your perusal, though to get a full review you’ll need check back here at Engadget later this fall.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Galaxy S21 Ultra OnePlus 9 Pro Pricing $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499 $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599 $1,200 / $1,250 / $1,380 $1,069 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 78.1 x 0.3 inches) 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches) 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm (6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches) Weight 204g (7.19 ounces) 240g (8.46 ounces) 229g (8.07 ounces) 197g (6.95 ounces) Screen size 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) 6.8 inches (172.72 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) Screen resolution 2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi) 2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi) 3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi) 3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi) Screen type Super Retina XDR Super Retina XDR Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED with LTPO Battery Up to 22 hours (non-streamed video) Up to 28 hours (non-streamed video) 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 256 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Four cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle: 108MP f/1.8

Telephoto 1: 10MP, f/2.4

Telephoto 2: 10MP, f/4.9 Four cameras:

Main, 48 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide, 50 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 8 MP, f/2.4

Monochrome, 2 MP Front camera(s) 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 40MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.4 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 8K at 30 fps SoC Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU Unknown hexa-core Unknown hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core GPU Unknown quad-core Unknown quad-core Adreno 660 Adreno 660 RAM Unknown Unknown 12 / 16 GB 12 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 6 GHz 802.11ax 6 GHz 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.2 v5.2 v5.2 Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 Android 11 Android 11 Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging