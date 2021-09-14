iPhone 13 vs. the competition: Battle of the batteries

By this time most kids have gone back to school and, here at Engadget, it’s time to get back to the phone grind. First up on the slate of fall announcements is Apple with the latest iteration of the iPhone, and this time around it’s got A15 Bionic and a bigger batter to tempt you to upgrade. But for dedicated Android users, are those enough to make the switch? We’ve squared off the specs of the iPhone 13 against Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 9, though you’ll have to wait for our full review in a few weeks for the final verdict.

iPhone 13 Galaxy S21 OnePlus 9 Pricing $799 / $899 / $1,099 $800 / $850 $729 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches) 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches) 160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches) Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 171g (6.03 ounces) 192g (6.77 ounces) Screen size 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 6.2 inches (157.48 mm) 6.55 inches (166.37 mm) Screen resolution 2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi) Screen type Super Retina XDR Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED Battery Up to 19 hours (non-streamed video) 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 GB External storage None None None Rear camera(s) Dual cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12 MP, f/1.6 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0 Three cameras:

Main, 48MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2

Monochrome, 2MP Front camera(s) 12 MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.4 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 8K at 30 fps SoC Apple A15 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU Unknown hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core GPU Unknown quad-core Adreno 660 Adreno 660 RAM Unknown 8 GB 8 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.2 v5.2 NFC Yes Yes Yes Operating system iOS 15 Android 11 Android 11 Other features IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging