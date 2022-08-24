Apple to host iPhone 14 event Sept. 7

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is officially set for Sept. 7. The tech giant sent out invites to the big show today, setting the stage for what could be some major changes to Apple’s (AAPL) most important product. What’s more, the event is expected to bring a new high-end Apple Watch designed for hardcore athletes.

The biggest updates for the iPhone 14 line include changes to its naming structure and sizes. After sales of the iPhone mini disappointed, Apple is largely expected to drop the pint-size device in favor of a larger phone. Instead, Apple will offer the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to Apple soothsayer Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro’s screens will reportedly measure 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s screens will measure 6.7 inches. That means if you were a fan of the 5.4-inch mini, you’re out of luck.

Apple has announced the date for its iPhone 14 event. (Image: Apple)

As for those Pro and Max names? That has to do with the kind of power the phones are packing. According to Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to come with the iPhone 13’s A15 processor, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a new A16 chip.

The iPhone 14 will sport the same chip as the iPhone 13. (Associate Press)

That’s not to say that the standard iPhone 14s will be underpowered. The current lineup of phones is plenty speedy enough for anything you can throw at it. And people use iPhones for years without them slowing down. So a single difference in chip generations is unlikely to be an issue for most users.

There are expected to be a handful of other distinctions between the Pros and standard iPhones. The Pros will get always-on displays that will provide you with helpful information without having to unlock your phone. They’ll also sport main cameras with 48-megapixel sensors, while the standard iPhone 14s will get 12-megapixel sensors.

Of course, the Pros will also likely get a telephoto lens for increased optical zoom, something the standard phones lack. And then there’s the new Face ID sensor, which Gurman and Kuo via MacRumors, say will be placed under the display in a pill-shared cutout rather than the notoriously over-criticized notch found on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, meanwhile, will keep the notch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to make an appearance at the September event. In addition to what could be a faster processor and, hopefully, better battery life, reports suggest that Apple will launch a ruggedized Apple Watch. The idea is for the watch to target extreme athletes, or at least people like me who say they’re extreme athletes, but are really just terribly uncoordinated.

We’ll be covering Apple’s event live bringing you all of the latest updates on everything iPhone and Apple Watch. Stay tuned.

