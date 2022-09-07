Apple kills off the SIM tray on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US

Apple added plenty of new features to its latest iPhones, including a nifty display cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro it's calling the Dynamic Island. But as is so often the case with the company, Apple gives and it takes away, and the feature it's removing this time is the physical SIM slot. On US models, the company is going all in on eSIM technology.

In practice, that's a decision that will have a few effects on how you use the iPhone 14 if you decide to upgrade. For one, you won't be able to simply transfer the SIM from your current phone to your new device. Instead, you'll need to either call your carrier or complete an enrolment process online. Many people when they travel tend to buy local SIMs as a way to save on data roaming costs. That's something that won't be an option if you buy an iPhone 14 in the US. Thankfully, there are plenty of eSIM options like Airalo.

Apple has supported eSIM since it introduced the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in 2018, and has included the technology in most of its recent Apple Watch and iPad devices. Starting with last year's iPhone 13, the company even began allowing users to use multiple eSIMs on the same device at the same time. The good news is the majority of US carriers support the technology. T-Mobile even recently began using eSIM to let iPhone users try its network.

