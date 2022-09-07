iPhone 14 has a Plus variant with a 6.7-inch screen and last-year’s A15 processor

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event today and it seems mostly like an iterative upgrade over last year's models. We do have a new Plus model this year by way of the iPhone 14 Plus, which features a 6.7-inch display, in addition to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. And unlike what the rumor mill was speculating, the front camera notch is still there.

Both the iPhone 14 models have the same Super Retina display that goes up to 1,200 nits, and feature ceramic shield covering for protection from scratches. The devices are available in five colors this year, including new blue and purple shades.

In addition to bigger screens, the iPhone 14s have longer battery lives, with Apple saying the Plus has the best battery life ever in an iPhone. They're also powered by the same A15 Bionic processor as last year's iPhones. The most significant updates appear to be in cameras so far, with a new 12-megapixel main camera that has a larger sensor and bigger pixels at 1.9 microns. Video recording is also getting a new feature called Action Mode, which stabilizes shaky footage as you're recording.

A screenshot showing the Cellular Setup via eSIM and remote provisioning on an iPhone 14.

Another notable change this year is the removal of the physical SIM card tray. With US carriers more widely supporting eSIMs, Apple is getting rid of the slot on the edge of the iPhone so users no longer have to fiddle with the tiny bits of plastic and can get their phones remotely provisioned.

The company also introduced a new service called Emergency SOS via satellite. Apple "designed and built custom components and specific software so that iPhone 14 antennas can connect to satellites' unique frequencies." A new app will show you where to point your phone to establish a connection when you're out in the wilderness, so you can get a satellite link and send your emergency message. The app also reduces the number of keystrokes you'll need to enter, by offering templates and asking questions about your situation (like the terrain you're in), so you can get help in the quickest way.

You can also use some of the new Emergency SOS features while you're hiking using Find My, so you don't need to be in a crisis situation to use it. The service launches in November and will be free for two years with the iPhone 14 in the US and Canada. No word yet on how much Apple intends to charge after that time.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the Plus starts at $899 and they'll be available for pre-order on September 9th. The base model will be available on September 16th, while the Plus rolls out on October 7th.

