Apple iPhone XR review: A no-brainer buy

When Apple (AAPL) unveiled its iPhone X last year, its price tag sent many consumers’ jaws to the floor. Still, the $999 handset sold well, helping to drive the company’s earnings per share higher and making for a new prestige device for a prestige brand.

But if you didn’t want to drop a grand on a new smartphone and wanted the X’s sleek edge-to-edge look, you were out of luck. This year’s XS and XS Max aren’t any less expensive either, with the XS starting at $999 and the XS Max starting at $1,099.

Apple’s iPhone XR is the smart buy for most consumers. More

That’s where the new iPhone XR comes in. The handset, available Friday, offers virtually the same design and functionality as the XS and XS Max, for hundreds of dollars less with a starting price of $749. Basically, this is the iPhone for everyone.

The sweet spot

The average smartphone user will have a hard time telling the difference between the iPhone XR and its pricier stablemates. It sports a similar design, with an edge-to-edge display, and lacks the Home button found on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. If you’re afraid of losing that button, trust me, you won’t miss it.

The XR, the XS, and the XS Max all come in different screen sizes — 6.1 inches, 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively. Outside of that, the other main difference is that the XR comes in a variety of bold colors. You might recall that Apple once sold the $549 iPhone 5c, its low-cost handset, in a slew of colors, though it didn’t sell as well as Apple hoped and the phone was eventually discontinued.

Infographic credit: Yahoo Finance/David Foster More

Unlike the 5c, however, the XR isn’t a low-cost device. It’s less expensive than the XS and XS Max, sure, but it’s also slightly more expensive than the iPhone 8 when it was launched in 2017.

There are more subtle differences between the XR and XS and XS Max, of course. Its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen uses LCD technology, rather than the Super Retina HD OLED panels found on the XS and XS Max. The benefit of using OLED is that it offers deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

But the XR’s screen is no slouch. Every iPhone before the X has used an LCD screen, and they’ve all looked fantastic. The OLED adds an extra kick, sure. And if you’re the kind of person who wants to watch HDR videos, or like me, and wants the best of the best, then you’ll likely opt for the XS or XS Max. For the overwhelming majority of people, though, the XR’s screen will provide more than enough visual clarity and color.

It’s worth mentioning that building an LCD screen like the one found on the XR is incredibly difficult. Crafting the curved edges required both special hardware and software to ensure they looked perfectly smooth. It would have been easier to go with a regular rectangular screen, but then that would just be a retread of the iPhone 8’s and 8 Plus’s design. And with seemingly every new smartphone now packing an edge-to-edge screen, that would have been a no-go.

Story Continues