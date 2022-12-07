U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,929.88
    -11.38 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,566.28
    -30.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,954.77
    -60.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.88
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.24
    -2.01 (-2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +18.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.62 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.0740 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3720
    -0.5880 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,799.67
    -185.71 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.44
    -7.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     
2

Apple is making your iPhone more secure to fight off nation-state hackers

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read

Apple (AAPL) is upping the ante on user security with three new initiatives that it says will protect everyone from the average consumer to high-value hacker targets like diplomats and human rights activists.

The new security features—Security Keys, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and Advanced Data Protection—will allow you to do things like ensure who you’re chatting with via iMessage is actually who they claim to be and lockdown their iCloud accounts.

“Our security teams work tirelessly to keep users’ data safe, and with iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security Keys, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, users will have three powerful new tools to further protect their most sensitive data and communications,” Apple’s senior VP of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said in a statement.

Apple says that no one hacking incident influenced its decision to create the new security features. In the past, however, organizations like NSO Group have sold software that was then used by governments to break into dissidents’ iPhones. The hope is that these improved security measures will significantly cut back on such attacks.

Apple will soon allow you to log into your devices using physical keys in a bid to thwart hackers. (Image: Apple)
Apple will soon allow you to log into your devices using physical keys in a bid to thwart hackers. (Image: Apple)

Security Keys, which will be available globally in 2023, ensure that you’re the only person who can log into your iCloud account by requiring that you use both your password and a physical key to access the service. Standard versions of two-factor authentication let you log into your account by entering your password and then approving the move via text message or a secondary app.

But sophisticated hacking operations can use things like spear phishing attacks to gain access to your secondary apps. In some instances, hackers are able to clone victims’ SIM cards, giving them the ability to receive confirmation texts required to sign into accounts protected by two-factor authentication.

With Security Keys, you’ll need to connect an actual key to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s tied to your account to approve your login. The idea is that by requiring a user to use a physical hardware key, Apple is eliminating the possibility that a hacker who stole a user’s secondary app password or cloned their SIM card can get into their victim’s account.

The only way to get around the hardware key is to physically steal it from the victim. And since hackers generally want to be as discreet as possible, a real-world confrontation with someone is likely out of the question.

Apple&#39;s iMessage Security can prevent third-parties from spying on your messages. (Image: Apple)
Apple's iMessage Security can prevent third-parties from spying on your messages. (Image: Apple)

In addition to Security Keys, Apple is rolling out iMessage Contact Key Verification. The feature, which will be available globally next year, is specifically meant for the kind of nation-state hacks in which attackers gain entry to the servers that route iMessage messages across the web. While iMessage is end-to-end encryption, Apple says that well-funded hackers could access routing servers and spy on individuals’ iMessages.

To prevent that, iMessage Contact Key Verification provides a pop up at the bottom of your iMessage telling you that an unauthorized device has been added to the account of the person you’re chatting with.

If you want to make sure you’re speaking to the correct person from the start of the conversation, you can also compare your Contact Verification Codes to determine whether your contact is who they claim to be. Apple says you can share each other's codes in person, over FaceTime, or another secure calling service.

Finally, there’s Advanced Protection for iCloud. Launching in the U.S. this year and globally in early 2023, the security option is meant to ensure that your iCloud data is only accessible through your device. Currently, data you save in iCloud is encrypted, but Apple holds on to a separate decryption key so that if you get locked out of your account, the company can help you get back in.

Apple&#39;s iCloud Advanced Protection will allow you to lockdown your data. (Image: Apple)
Apple's iCloud Advanced Protection will allow you to lockdown your data. (Image: Apple)

Now Apple is giving you the ability to take those keys back, ensuring that the only way to gain access to things like your iCloud backup, photos, notes, and health data is via your own device. The purpose of all of this is to ensure that even in the event that Apple’s iCloud servers are hacked, your data won’t be accessible, since you’re the only person with the keys to unlock it. To hackers, it will simply look like an unintelligible mess.

Here’s the rub, though. If Apple doesn’t have access to your keys, you won’t be able to turn to them to regain access to your iCloud account if you’re ever locked out. In that case, you’ll need to set up a method to recover the account, such as a recovery passcode you write down and keep at home or a contact you can reach out to to help.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Elon Musk goes to war with Apple over App Store fees, moderation

Apple stock slides ahead of holidays amid protests in China and supply chain crunch

Recommended Stories

  • Apple offers hacking targets new options to secure data, chats

    Apple Inc plans to allow users to more tightly lock down photos and notes stored on its iCloud service and require a physical security key when logging in from a new device, it said on Wednesday. The forthcoming options, along with another security measure for Apple's iMessage chat program, are particularly aimed at celebrities, journalists, activists, politicians and other high-profile individuals heavily targeted by hackers, the company said. U.S. users will be able to activate the free Advanced Data Protection for iCloud storage by the end of the year.

  • Apple Plans New Encryption System to Ward Off Hackers and Protect iCloud Data

    “Advanced Data Protection” would offer end-to-end encryption on iCloud backups, Notes, Photos and other services—a step that may draw ire from law enforcement.

  • CES preview: Tech world prepares to convene in Vegas for annual trade show

    'Tech is facing a couple of tough years, but history has shown that it eventually rebounds, and companies need to be ready for when it does,' says tech analyst Tim Bajarin.

  • Thompson Okanagan communities receive over $5.5 million in funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

    Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout the Thompson Okanagan and across British Columbia's Southern Interior, communities are ready to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

  • Apple postpones development of self-driving EV to 2026

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley explains why Apple is pushing back its self-driving EV until 2026, along with the company loosening its App Store pricing rules.

  • Apple iPhone Estimates Keep Falling. What It Could Mean for Demand.

    Morgan Stanley expects Apple to ship 75.5 million iPhones in the December quarter, down 3 million from its previous forecast.

  • Construction Begins on World’s Biggest Radio Telescope, Set to Observe the 'Epoch of Reionization'

    The world’s largest radio telescope is officially under construction in Australia, where work is underway on one component of what will be an intercontinental instrument. When operational in the late 2020s, the telescope will offer a sharper, wider view of the universe in radio wavelengths.

  • Port Canaveral lines up busy 2023. Here’s what to expect.

    More ships and passengers will kick off vacations out of Port Canaveral in 2023, said leaders. The Central Florida sea hub expects to see 5.8 million passengers come through the port next year, up 41.5% from 4.1 million cruise travelers in 2022, said port leaders at a state of the port event on Nov. 30. Also, the port's cargo revenue of $18.5 million was a record for the hub, said Port CEO Capt. John Murray at the event.

  • Apple, AMD confirm they’re among TSMC’s first Arizona customers, while Intel preps for return to cutting edge in 2023

    Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook confirmed at an event Tuesday that the tech giant will be one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first Arizona fab customers, while Intel Corp. hopes to join TSMC on the cutting edge of chip making by the end of 2023.

  • Microsoft invested $1 billion in an AI system that helped me write this column. See what it had to say about Tesla.

    Can an artificial intelligence system help me write articles about investment ideas? Over the weekend, I signed up for OpenAI’s ChatGPT beta site, in which the San Francisco-based company trained a model called ChatGPT, which “interacts in a conversational way,” according to OpenAI. OpenAI was founded in 2015 with backing from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, billionaire investor Peter Thiel, Sam Altman (who serves as the company’s CEO) and others.

  • India’s Madame Tussauds unveils Varun Dhawan figure

    STORY: Dhawan's sculpture is expected to increase footfall in the museum which houses wax figures of eminent personalities including those of India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor."It took approximately five months to make this figure during which more than 20 artists worked on it including hair stylist, make-up man, wax artist, and sculptor," said General Manager and Director of Madame Tussauds in India, Anshul Jain.The museum had received several requests from Dhawan's fans from India and abroad for making his sculpture, added Jain.Dhawan, one of India's highest paid actors, has acted in more than a dozen films and is currently enjoying the success of his recent film 'Bhediya' (Wolf).

  • Exclusive: Canada's biggest pension plan, CPPI, ends crypto investment pursuit - sources

    Canada's biggest pension fund, CPP Investments, has ended its effort to study investment opportunities in the volatile crypto market, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The reasons behind CPPI's abandonment of crypto research were not immediately clear. CPPI declined to comment but said it has made no direct investments in crypto.

  • Prometheus shares rally 177% as it prepares to move drug into Phase 3 studies

    Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. soared 177.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it will advance an experimental therapy into Phase 3 clinical trials for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease next year. The treatment, PRA023, was both safe and efficacious in a pair of Phase 2 clinical trials for the same conditions, Prometheus said in a news release. The full data from both mid-stage studies is expected to be shared at a medical meeting in the future. Prometheus "now

  • Bentley China orders slowed by shutdowns, has no IPO plans

    Volkswagen's Bentley expects a slight drop in production in 2023 as shutdowns in China have slowed orders, the British luxury carmaker's chief executive said on Wednesday. While its customers are still placing orders, they were not doing so during lockdowns in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai which account for a large portion of Bentley's orders in China, CEO Adrian Hallmark told reporters. "We're not talking about a massive drop off... we have more than half (of next) year sold out already," Hallmark said at the Bentley headquarters in Crewe, England.

  • Is Rolex's certified pre-owned plan a ‘positive development’ for the watch industry?

    Leave it to Rolex to shock the watch industry. The undisputed king of the high-end timepiece industry, Rolex surprised the world of watch dealers, collectors, and amateur Ebay watch flippers, by launching its own Rolex-backed certified pre-owned (CPO) program.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were down by close to 35% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock to underperform over the company's bankruptcy risk. A weak environment for vehicle sales has put pressure on the company's financials this year, causing the stock to fall sharply, and investors don't see an easy way for Carvana to steer its way out of this mess. Basham's downgrade came after Bloomberg broke the news late Tuesday that a group of creditors holding the majority of Carvana's debt have joined together to negotiate with the company.

  • Apple Chief Deepens Collaboration With TSMC's US Plants

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook eyed building chips in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade to reduce dependence on international territories. Cook said Apple would expand its relationship with crucial supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) at a TSMC facility under construction in Phoenix in the presence of President Joe Biden and executives from chip companies, Bloomberg reports. Cook voiced his plans to deepen relations with its existing supplier wh

  • Uber Robotaxis Come to Las Vegas, but the Driverless Vehicles Still Have Drivers

    For the first time, Uber customers will be able to hail a third-party autonomous vehicle in the company’s app—at least in Las Vegas. The rideshare service is partnering with autonomous vehicle company Motional to offer robotaxi rides in the Nevada city.

  • Peru's president dissolves Congress, which then votes in VP

    Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation's Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, but the Congress rejected the decree and voted to replace him with the vice president. Castillo had tried to beat lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office. Castillo also installed a new emergency government, and called for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation.

  • Uber settles with Chicago, Microsoft offers Sony Call of Duty deal, Facebook threatens to pull news

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman reports on notable business headlines which include Uber reaching a $10 million settlement with the city of Chicago for non-consented listings, Microsoft offering Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal, and Meta threatening to pull news from Facebook.